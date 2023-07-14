The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of large capitalization domestic companies that have engaged in repurchasing a portion of the company’s outstanding shares over the last year. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization companies, which the Advisor defines as companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase, that have purchased their own stock over the last year. While the Fund will primarily invest in large capitalization companies, it may also invest in small or medium capitalization companies from time to time and when the large capitalization companies in which the Fund invests lose capitalization between purchase and rebalancing of the portfolio.

The Fund’s investment advisor, DSS Wealth Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”), applies fundamental, technical and/or valuation criteria to select from a universe of large capitalization companies that have purchased their own stock over the last twelve months. The Advisor analyses the companies based on market capitalizations, the size of their buyback ratio (the amount the company has bought back), and their risk-adjusted price momentum and value momentum. The companies selected for the Fund’s portfolio remain in the portfolio until the portfolio is rebalanced. The portfolio is rebalanced as often as every month in order to remove stocks that are no longer attractive or add stocks that have become attractive according to the investment criteria used by the Advisor, which could result in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund’s strategy is based on the premise that stocks of companies that purchase their own stock will perform well because share buybacks are a signal to the market that the management of a company believes the company’s shares are undervalued.

The Fund may also execute a portion of its equity strategy by investing in ETFs, including those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.