Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund

mutual fund
SBQIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.54 -0.12 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBQIX) Primary Other (SBQUX) A (SBQAX)
SBQIX (Mutual Fund)

AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.54 -0.12 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBQIX) Primary Other (SBQUX) A (SBQAX)
SBQIX (Mutual Fund)

AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.54 -0.12 -1.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBQIX) Primary Other (SBQUX) A (SBQAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund

SBQIX | Fund

$11.54

$4.38 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$4.38 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund

SBQIX | Fund

$11.54

$4.38 M

0.00%

-

SBQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AmericaFirst Large Cap Share Buyback Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AmericaFirst Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rick Gonsalves

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of large capitalization domestic companies that have engaged in repurchasing a portion of the company’s outstanding shares over the last year. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in large capitalization companies, which the Advisor defines as companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase, that have purchased their own stock over the last year. While the Fund will primarily invest in large capitalization companies, it may also invest in small or medium capitalization companies from time to time and when the large capitalization companies in which the Fund invests lose capitalization between purchase and rebalancing of the portfolio.

The Fund’s investment advisor, DSS Wealth Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”), applies fundamental, technical and/or valuation criteria to select from a universe of large capitalization companies that have purchased their own stock over the last twelve months. The Advisor analyses the companies based on market capitalizations, the size of their buyback ratio (the amount the company has bought back), and their risk-adjusted price momentum and value momentum. The companies selected for the Fund’s portfolio remain in the portfolio until the portfolio is rebalanced. The portfolio is rebalanced as often as every month in order to remove stocks that are no longer attractive or add stocks that have become attractive according to the investment criteria used by the Advisor, which could result in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund’s strategy is based on the premise that stocks of companies that purchase their own stock will perform well because share buybacks are a signal to the market that the management of a company believes the company’s shares are undervalued.

The Fund may also execute a portion of its equity strategy by investing in ETFs, including those with inverse market exposure and leveraged ETFs. Inverse ETFs are designed to produce results opposite to market direction, which may serve to hedge portfolio investments. Inverse ETFs seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500 Index. The Advisor does not rebalance inverse ETFs positions daily to adjust for daily changes in the reference index. Leveraged ETFs seek to use financial derivatives and debt to amplify the returns of an underlying index.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a limited number of companies.

Read More

SBQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -14.3% 35.6% 86.44%
1 Yr 15.6% -55.6% 38.6% 28.40%
3 Yr 0.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 80.75%
5 Yr -0.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 75.66%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -64.5% 28.9% 6.30%
2021 0.4% -20.5% 152.6% 92.64%
2020 -0.8% -13.9% 183.6% 94.75%
2019 5.2% -8.3% 8.9% 53.25%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 26.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -20.5% 35.6% 77.75%
1 Yr 15.6% -55.6% 40.3% 22.07%
3 Yr 0.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 81.25%
5 Yr -0.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 79.95%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -64.5% 28.9% 6.37%
2021 0.4% -20.5% 152.6% 92.64%
2020 -0.8% -13.9% 183.6% 94.67%
2019 5.2% -8.3% 8.9% 53.76%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 53.45%

NAV & Total Return History

SBQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBQIX Category Low Category High SBQIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.38 M 177 K 1.21 T 98.95%
Number of Holdings 52 2 4154 76.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 957 K 288 K 270 B 99.70%
Weighting of Top 10 21.85% 1.8% 106.2% 91.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. StoneCo Ltd 4.75%
  2. Hologic Inc 4.31%
  3. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV ADR 4.28%
  4. Chevron Corp 4.27%
  5. Trane Technologies PLC 4.27%
  6. Baidu Inc ADR 4.26%
  7. United Rentals Inc 4.25%
  8. Yum China Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 4.14%
  9. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 4.13%
  10. Kinder Morgan Inc Class P 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBQIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.11% 0.00% 130.24% 45.09%
Cash 		0.89% -102.29% 100.00% 51.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 18.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 19.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 13.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 15.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBQIX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		27.74% 0.00% 30.33% 0.23%
Financial Services 		24.02% 0.00% 55.59% 3.88%
Industrials 		9.99% 0.00% 29.90% 36.00%
Technology 		9.97% 0.00% 48.94% 94.75%
Energy 		7.17% 0.00% 41.64% 7.23%
Healthcare 		6.07% 0.00% 60.70% 97.87%
Basic Materials 		5.85% 0.00% 25.70% 8.22%
Consumer Defense 		5.32% 0.00% 47.71% 80.52%
Communication Services 		3.88% 0.00% 27.94% 89.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 87.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBQIX % Rank
US 		97.09% 0.00% 127.77% 43.51%
Non US 		2.02% 0.00% 32.38% 49.36%

SBQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 3.33%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 99.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SBQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.25% 2.00% 63.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 98.91%

SBQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBQIX Category Low Category High SBQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 55.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBQIX Category Low Category High SBQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.62% -54.00% 6.06% 99.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rick Gonsalves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Rick Gonsalves is the co-founder and President of AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Gonsalves co-founded AmericaFirst Capital Management, LLC in January 2007. He currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, positions he has held since the Advisor’s inception. From 2003 to 2008, he operated Renaissance Investment Services (a company that provided services to broker representatives), for which he acted as President and CEO after the business was incorporated in 2005. He was a registered broker representative of Brecek & Young Advisors, Inc. from January 2007 to December 2007, and WRP Investments, Inc. from September 2005 to December 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×