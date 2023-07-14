The Fund currently considers “small-capitalization companies” to be those included in, or similar in size to, those included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Value Index, at the time of purchase. As of February 28, 2022, the benchmark capitalization range was $30 million to $11.8 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the benchmark index was approximately $2.9 billion as compared to approximately $3.4 billion for the companies within the Fund’s portfolio. Please note that these market capitalization measures will fluctuate over time.