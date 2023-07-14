Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
7.9%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$601 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|●
|Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|●
|The Fund currently considers “small-capitalization companies” to be those included in, or similar in size to, those included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Value Index, at the time of purchase. As of February 28, 2022, the benchmark capitalization range was $30 million to $11.8 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the benchmark index was approximately $2.9 billion as compared to approximately $3.4 billion for the companies within the Fund’s portfolio. Please note that these market capitalization measures will fluctuate over time.
|●
|The Fund will primarily invest in common stock. The Fund is not limited to the stocks included in the Russell 2000® Value Index.
|●
|With respect to portfolio structure, the Adviser maintains exposure to most sectors within the benchmark; however, with an active management process, there will be variances in sector exposure relative to the benchmark index. The Adviser maintains guidelines to monitor this variance.
|●
|The investment process used by the Fund’s Adviser is driven by a combination of quantitative analysis (which may encompass techniques such as evaluation of financial data or statistical/mathematical modeling), fundamental analysis (which may include assessments of a company’s holdings or key characteristics, as well as broader economic factors) and experienced judgment.
|●
|The Adviser seeks to invest in companies the stocks of which the Adviser believes are trading below the Adviser’s estimate of their intrinsic values. The Adviser searches for companies it believes are attractively priced relative to historical valuation, peer groups, and the market, concentrating most on cash flow capability over time.
|●
|The team seeks to identify companies that have the potential for significant improvement in return on invested capital (“ROIC”), with the idea being that, as ROIC improves, each dollar invested in the business earns an incrementally higher return. The team requires that management is ROIC-focused, financially incentivized to improve returns through appropriate capital allocation, and able to articulate an appropriate returns-based strategy to improve profitability.
|●
|The team also considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. Specifically, the team evaluates the materiality of ESG exposures for companies in the strategy universe, benchmarks exposures against industry peers, and lastly integrates exposures into the team’s valuation process.
|●
|The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
|●
|Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
|Period
|SBRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|65.87%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|32.32%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|28.77%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|54.70%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|14.12%
|2021
|5.4%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|44.64%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SBRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.9%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|62.14%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|28.60%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|28.12%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|50.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SBRVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|14.12%
|2021
|5.4%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|44.64%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|SBRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|601 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|42.02%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|2
|2519
|79.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|187 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|27.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.30%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|9.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRVX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.29%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|94.95%
|Cash
|6.71%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|5.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|87.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|85.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|86.87%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|86.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRVX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.28%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|11.73%
|Financial Services
|14.69%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|64.80%
|Technology
|12.61%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|72.62%
|Healthcare
|9.66%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|77.89%
|Real Estate
|7.85%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|40.31%
|Basic Materials
|7.59%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|9.35%
|Consumer Defense
|7.19%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|9.01%
|Utilities
|6.37%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|3.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.57%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|97.96%
|Energy
|4.46%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|71.09%
|Communication Services
|0.72%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|90.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SBRVX % Rank
|US
|91.83%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|86.20%
|Non US
|1.46%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|53.37%
|SBRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|52.56%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|1.65%
|SBRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SBRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SBRVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|30.91%
|SBRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.10%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|89.24%
|SBRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SBRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SBRVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|52.12%
|SBRVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2013
8.84
8.8%
Shaun Nicholson is a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager for Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value Concentrated strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy. Mr. Nicholson is responsible for research related to materials, autos/transports, industrials, regional banks and energy within the respective portfolios. He joined SBH in 2011 after having spent more than six years at Kennedy Capital Management. Prior to Kennedy, Mr. Nicholson's experience was as an Associate Portfolio Manager at U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and as a Financial Analyst at The Boeing Company. Mr. Nicholson earned a B.S. from Seton Hall University and earned an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He has been in the investment industry since 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
