Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
SBRVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.1 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBHVX) Primary Adv (SBRVX)
SBRVX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.1 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBHVX) Primary Adv (SBRVX)
SBRVX (Mutual Fund)

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.49 -0.1 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SBHVX) Primary Adv (SBRVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund

SBRVX | Fund

$13.49

$601 M

0.10%

$0.01

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.9%

1 yr return

11.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$601 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund

SBRVX | Fund

$13.49

$601 M

0.10%

$0.01

1.04%

SBRVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Segall Bryant & Hamill
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Dickherber

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
The Fund currently considers “small-capitalization companies” to be those included in, or similar in size to, those included in its benchmark index, the Russell 2000® Value Index, at the time of purchase. As of February 28, 2022, the benchmark capitalization range was $30 million to $11.8 billion. As of February 28, 2022, the weighted average market capitalization of the benchmark index was approximately $2.9 billion as compared to approximately $3.4 billion for the companies within the Fund’s portfolio. Please note that these market capitalization measures will fluctuate over time.
The Fund will primarily invest in common stock. The Fund is not limited to the stocks included in the Russell 2000® Value Index.
With respect to portfolio structure, the Adviser maintains exposure to most sectors within the benchmark; however, with an active management process, there will be variances in sector exposure relative to the benchmark index. The Adviser maintains guidelines to monitor this variance.
The investment process used by the Fund’s Adviser is driven by a combination of quantitative analysis (which may encompass techniques such as evaluation of financial data or statistical/mathematical modeling), fundamental analysis (which may include assessments of a company’s holdings or key characteristics, as well as broader economic factors) and experienced judgment.
The Adviser seeks to invest in companies the stocks of which the Adviser believes are trading below the Adviser’s estimate of their intrinsic values. The Adviser searches for companies it believes are attractively priced relative to historical valuation, peer groups, and the market, concentrating most on cash flow capability over time.
The team seeks to identify companies that have the potential for significant improvement in return on invested capital (“ROIC”), with the idea being that, as ROIC improves, each dollar invested in the business earns an incrementally higher return. The team requires that management is ROIC-focused, financially incentivized to improve returns through appropriate capital allocation, and able to articulate an appropriate returns-based strategy to improve profitability.
The team also considers a company’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices within its investment processes. Specifically, the team evaluates the materiality of ESG exposures for companies in the strategy universe, benchmarks exposures against industry peers, and lastly integrates exposures into the team’s valuation process.
The Fund expects to only invest in securities of companies whose stock is traded on U.S. markets, including depositary receipts or shares issued by companies incorporated outside of the United States (e.g., ADRs).
Stocks may be sold when conditions have changed and the company’s prospects are no longer attractive, its stock price has achieved the team’s valuation target or better relative investment opportunities have been identified.
Read More

SBRVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -14.5% 140.9% 65.87%
1 Yr 11.1% -34.7% 196.6% 32.32%
3 Yr 8.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 28.77%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 54.70%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -59.3% 118.2% 14.12%
2021 5.4% -17.3% 18.6% 44.64%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SBRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.9% -17.6% 140.9% 62.14%
1 Yr 11.1% -34.7% 196.6% 28.60%
3 Yr 8.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 28.12%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 50.51%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SBRVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -59.3% 118.2% 14.12%
2021 5.4% -17.3% 18.6% 44.64%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

SBRVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SBRVX Category Low Category High SBRVX % Rank
Net Assets 601 M 1.48 M 120 B 42.02%
Number of Holdings 77 2 2519 79.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 187 M 213 K 4.6 B 27.10%
Weighting of Top 10 31.30% 2.8% 101.7% 9.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Equity Commonwealth 4.66%
  2. Progress Software Corp 3.47%
  3. Coty Inc Class A 3.43%
  4. NCR Corp 3.19%
  5. Magellan Health Inc 3.18%
  6. Compass Minerals International Inc 3.15%
  7. The Hain Celestial Group Inc 3.00%
  8. ICU Medical Inc 2.81%
  9. Six Flags Entertainment Corp 2.78%
  10. Orthofix Medical Inc 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SBRVX % Rank
Stocks 		93.29% 25.32% 100.32% 94.95%
Cash 		6.71% -79.10% 74.68% 5.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 87.54%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 85.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 86.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 86.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBRVX % Rank
Industrials 		24.28% 2.46% 37.42% 11.73%
Financial Services 		14.69% 0.00% 35.52% 64.80%
Technology 		12.61% 0.00% 54.70% 72.62%
Healthcare 		9.66% 0.00% 26.53% 77.89%
Real Estate 		7.85% 0.00% 29.43% 40.31%
Basic Materials 		7.59% 0.00% 18.66% 9.35%
Consumer Defense 		7.19% 0.00% 18.87% 9.01%
Utilities 		6.37% 0.00% 18.58% 3.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.57% 0.99% 47.79% 97.96%
Energy 		4.46% 0.00% 37.72% 71.09%
Communication Services 		0.72% 0.00% 14.85% 90.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SBRVX % Rank
US 		91.83% 24.89% 100.00% 86.20%
Non US 		1.46% 0.00% 36.31% 53.37%

SBRVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SBRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 13.16% 52.56%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 68.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.45% 1.65%

Sales Fees

SBRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SBRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SBRVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 1.00% 314.00% 30.91%

SBRVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SBRVX Category Low Category High SBRVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 38.20% 89.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SBRVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SBRVX Category Low Category High SBRVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.13% -2.40% 2.49% 52.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SBRVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SBRVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Dickherber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Mark Dickherber is a Principal and Director of Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Core and Small Cap Value Concentrated strategies. He is also responsible for equity research in the Small Cap and Small/Mid Core equity portfolios. Mr. Dickherber is a specialist in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining SBH, Mr. Dickherber served as Director of Research for Kennedy Capital Management, where he had worked since 1996. Mr. Dickherber graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-St. Louis with a B.S. in Accounting. He served as Treasurer for the CFA Society of St. Louis from 2004-2006 and as a Director from 2006-2008. Mr. Dickherber has been in the investment industry since 1996 and has earned Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designations.

Shaun Nicholson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2013

8.84

8.8%

Shaun Nicholson is a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager for Segall Bryant & Hamill's Small Cap strategies. He is the lead Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value Concentrated strategy and the Co-Portfolio Manager for our Small Cap Value strategy. Mr. Nicholson is responsible for research related to materials, autos/transports, industrials, regional banks and energy within the respective portfolios. He joined SBH in 2011 after having spent more than six years at Kennedy Capital Management. Prior to Kennedy, Mr. Nicholson's experience was as an Associate Portfolio Manager at U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and as a Financial Analyst at The Boeing Company. Mr. Nicholson earned a B.S. from Seton Hall University and earned an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He has been in the investment industry since 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×