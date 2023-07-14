Home
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund

SAGCX | Fund

$57.66

$4.91 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

-12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-22.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-20.2%

Net Assets

$4.91 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund

SAGCX | Fund

$57.66

$4.91 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.84%

SAGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -22.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Legg Mason
  • Inception Date
    May 13, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Evan Bauman

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies the portfolio managers believe are experiencing, or will experience, growth in earnings exceeding the average rate of earnings growth of the companies which comprise the S&P 500 Index. The fund may invest in the securities of large, well-known companies offering prospects of long-term earnings growth. However, because higher earnings growth rates are often achieved by small to medium capitalization companies, a significant portion of the fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of such companies. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.
SAGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -14.3% 35.6% 53.58%
1 Yr -12.1% -55.6% 38.6% 98.35%
3 Yr -22.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.84%
5 Yr -20.2%* -30.5% 97.0% 99.92%
10 Yr -8.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 99.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.5% -64.5% 28.9% 98.63%
2021 -14.7% -20.5% 152.6% 99.92%
2020 -2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 97.58%
2019 1.3% -8.3% 8.9% 97.63%
2018 -5.7% -13.5% 12.6% 91.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% -20.5% 35.6% 48.11%
1 Yr -12.1% -55.6% 40.3% 98.27%
3 Yr -22.9%* -28.0% 93.5% 99.84%
5 Yr -20.2%* -29.9% 97.0% 99.91%
10 Yr -8.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 99.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.5% -64.5% 28.9% 98.63%
2021 -14.7% -20.5% 152.6% 99.92%
2020 -2.5% -13.9% 183.6% 97.58%
2019 1.3% -8.3% 8.9% 97.63%
2018 -5.7% -10.9% 12.6% 97.08%

NAV & Total Return History

SAGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAGCX Category Low Category High SAGCX % Rank
Net Assets 4.91 B 177 K 1.21 T 25.82%
Number of Holdings 44 2 4154 85.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.04 B 288 K 270 B 16.20%
Weighting of Top 10 53.06% 1.8% 106.2% 6.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 7.39%
  2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.99%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.93%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 6.41%
  5. TE Connectivity Ltd 5.93%
  6. Wolfspeed Inc 5.03%
  7. Nuance Communications Inc 4.81%
  8. Seagate Technology PLC 4.62%
  9. Cree Inc 4.44%
  10. Autodesk Inc 4.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAGCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 0.00% 130.24% 9.00%
Cash 		0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 88.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.08%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 30.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 30.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAGCX % Rank
Technology 		36.68% 0.00% 48.94% 1.14%
Healthcare 		26.10% 0.00% 60.70% 1.22%
Communication Services 		25.93% 0.00% 27.94% 0.61%
Industrials 		6.29% 0.00% 29.90% 92.92%
Financial Services 		1.80% 0.00% 55.59% 98.48%
Basic Materials 		1.61% 0.00% 25.70% 83.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.60% 0.00% 30.33% 99.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 89.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 91.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 88.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 98.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAGCX % Rank
US 		97.10% 0.00% 127.77% 43.21%
Non US 		2.89% 0.00% 32.38% 39.16%

SAGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.01% 49.27% 8.51%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 79.85%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 88.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 34.62%

Trading Fees

SAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 0.00% 496.00% 19.80%

SAGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAGCX Category Low Category High SAGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 63.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAGCX Category Low Category High SAGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -54.00% 6.06% 97.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Evan Bauman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2009

13.1

13.1%

Evan co-manages the Aggressive Growth, Multi Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. He has 24 years of investment industry experience, all with the firm and its predecessors. Evan joined the organization in 1996 as an intern before graduating with a BS in Mathematics from Duke University.

Aram Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

