Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.