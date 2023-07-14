Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.4%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.6%
Net Assets
$4.91 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.1%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|47.78%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|87.75%
|3 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|97.89%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|97.85%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|91.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|95.30%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|98.53%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.67%
|2019
|2.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|92.81%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|81.89%
|Period
|SAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|42.84%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|80.03%
|3 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|97.84%
|5 Yr
|-10.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|98.35%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|96.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|SAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|95.30%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|98.53%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.59%
|2019
|2.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|92.81%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|89.84%
|SAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.91 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|26.05%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|2
|4154
|86.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.04 B
|288 K
|270 B
|16.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.06%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|6.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|10.35%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|89.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|74.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|74.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|72.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|72.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGYX % Rank
|Technology
|36.68%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|1.37%
|Healthcare
|26.10%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|1.45%
|Communication Services
|25.93%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|0.84%
|Industrials
|6.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|93.15%
|Financial Services
|1.80%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|98.71%
|Basic Materials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|83.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.60%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|99.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|97.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|96.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAGYX % Rank
|US
|97.10%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|43.44%
|Non US
|2.89%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|39.38%
|SAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|48.89%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|82.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|20.43%
|SAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|87.55%
|SAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAGYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|72.41%
|SAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.785
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$21.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.982
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$1.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$1.180
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2009
13.1
13.1%
Evan co-manages the Aggressive Growth, Multi Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. He has 24 years of investment industry experience, all with the firm and its predecessors. Evan joined the organization in 1996 as an intern before graduating with a BS in Mathematics from Duke University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
