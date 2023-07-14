Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
31.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$3.39 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.8%
Expense Ratio 2.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RYCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-73.5%
|874.2%
|49.11%
|1 Yr
|31.7%
|-66.0%
|710.5%
|33.33%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-55.6%
|84.9%
|59.15%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-61.9%
|32.1%
|42.14%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-34.6%
|42.5%
|62.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|RYCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-91.0%
|202.7%
|15.57%
|2021
|8.6%
|-54.6%
|63.8%
|68.86%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-70.3%
|68.6%
|70.73%
|2019
|6.4%
|-19.5%
|35.0%
|77.50%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-23.8%
|10.9%
|61.29%
|Period
|RYCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-83.8%
|874.2%
|33.14%
|1 Yr
|31.7%
|-90.8%
|710.5%
|20.83%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-55.3%
|52.5%
|53.09%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-52.7%
|38.2%
|48.05%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-45.7%
|50.5%
|73.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|RYCEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-91.0%
|202.7%
|15.57%
|2021
|8.6%
|-54.6%
|63.8%
|68.86%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-70.3%
|68.6%
|70.73%
|2019
|6.4%
|-19.5%
|35.0%
|77.50%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-23.8%
|10.9%
|61.29%
|RYCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYCEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.39 M
|800 K
|18.2 B
|95.86%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|6
|2041
|48.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.69 M
|765 K
|28.4 B
|95.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.83%
|12.6%
|139.5%
|81.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYCEX % Rank
|Cash
|73.86%
|-217.86%
|110.87%
|7.36%
|Stocks
|24.99%
|-10.88%
|300.00%
|91.41%
|Bonds
|4.60%
|0.00%
|17.08%
|11.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|10.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.99%
|64.42%
|Other
|-3.53%
|-15.63%
|199.03%
|88.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYCEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|92.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.44%
|Corporate
|3.00%
|0.00%
|28.64%
|16.42%
|Securitized
|2.70%
|0.00%
|24.07%
|13.43%
|Derivative
|1.38%
|-97.48%
|4.62%
|2.52%
|Government
|0.25%
|0.00%
|7.50%
|14.93%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|64.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYCEX % Rank
|US
|3.41%
|0.00%
|14.52%
|11.04%
|Non US
|1.19%
|0.00%
|2.56%
|11.04%
|RYCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.48%
|0.74%
|5.55%
|22.50%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|0.95%
|86.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|89.06%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|48.57%
|RYCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|54.55%
|RYCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYCEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|266.00%
|99.33%
|RYCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYCEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.93%
|77.51%
|RYCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RYCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYCEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.41%
|-2.77%
|2.92%
|84.91%
|RYCEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2020
|$4.554
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$6.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.729
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2014
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2012
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2006
|$0.707
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$3.623
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2000
22.08
22.1%
Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2008
14.22
14.2%
Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|28.9
|9.84
|8.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...