Trending ETFs

Rydex Europe 1.25x Strategy Fund

mutual fund
RYEUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$110.44 -0.23 -0.21%
primary theme
Leveraged Equity
share class
Other (RYEUX) Primary C (RYCEX) A (RYAEX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

32.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$3.39 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$110.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYEUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Europe 1.25x Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

RYEUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -73.5% 874.2% 48.52%
1 Yr 32.7% -66.0% 710.5% 30.95%
3 Yr 8.5%* -55.6% 84.9% 56.71%
5 Yr 3.5%* -61.9% 32.1% 38.99%
10 Yr 2.3%* -34.6% 42.5% 59.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -91.0% 202.7% 13.77%
2021 9.0% -54.6% 63.8% 67.07%
2020 -1.5% -70.3% 68.6% 70.12%
2019 6.6% -19.5% 35.0% 75.63%
2018 -5.6% -23.8% 10.9% 55.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -83.8% 874.2% 32.54%
1 Yr 32.7% -90.8% 710.5% 19.05%
3 Yr 8.5%* -55.3% 52.5% 50.62%
5 Yr 3.5%* -52.7% 38.2% 45.45%
10 Yr 2.3%* -45.7% 50.5% 70.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -91.0% 202.7% 13.77%
2021 9.0% -54.6% 63.8% 67.07%
2020 -1.5% -70.3% 68.6% 70.12%
2019 6.6% -19.5% 35.0% 75.63%
2018 -5.6% -23.8% 10.9% 55.48%

NAV & Total Return History

RYEUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYEUX Category Low Category High RYEUX % Rank
Net Assets 3.39 M 800 K 18.2 B 95.27%
Number of Holdings 62 6 2041 47.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.69 M 765 K 28.4 B 95.09%
Weighting of Top 10 31.83% 12.6% 139.5% 81.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 30.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.15% 22.03%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 16.90%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 16.46%
  5. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%
  6. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%
  7. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 15.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYEUX % Rank
Cash 		73.86% -217.86% 110.87% 6.75%
Stocks 		24.99% -10.88% 300.00% 90.80%
Bonds 		4.60% 0.00% 17.08% 10.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 0.32% 9.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 46.63%
Other 		-3.53% -15.63% 199.03% 88.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYEUX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		92.67% 0.00% 100.00% 69.81%
Corporate 		3.00% 0.00% 28.64% 15.67%
Securitized 		2.70% 0.00% 24.07% 12.69%
Derivative 		1.38% -97.48% 4.62% 1.89%
Government 		0.25% 0.00% 7.50% 14.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 47.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYEUX % Rank
US 		3.41% 0.00% 14.52% 10.43%
Non US 		1.19% 0.00% 2.56% 10.43%

RYEUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.74% 5.55% 43.75%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 0.95% 86.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.59%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 40.00%

Sales Fees

RYEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% 98.67%

RYEUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYEUX Category Low Category High RYEUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 69.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYEUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYEUX Category Low Category High RYEUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -2.77% 2.92% 61.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYEUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYEUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2000

22.08

22.1%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

