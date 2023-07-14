Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.3%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$158 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$54.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RWMHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Washington Mutual Investors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alan Berro

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of established companies that are listed on, or meet the financial listing requirements of, the New York Stock Exchange and have a strong record of earnings and dividends. The fund strives to accomplish its objective through fundamental research, careful selection and broad diversification. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, current and potential income as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation are considered. The fund seeks to provide an above-average yield in its quarterly income distribution in relation to the S&P 500 Index (a broad, unmanaged index). The fund strives to maintain a fully invested, diversified portfolio, consisting primarily of high-quality common stocks.

The fund has Investment Standards originally based upon criteria established by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for determining eligibility under the Court’s Legal List procedure, which was in effect for many years. The fund has an “Eligible List” — based on the Investment Standards — of investments considered appropriate for a prudent investor seeking opportunities for income and growth of principal consistent with common stock investing. The investment adviser generates and maintains the Eligible List in compliance with the fund’s Investment Standards and selects the fund’s investments exclusively from the issuers on the Eligible List.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RWMHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -14.3% 35.6% 93.52%
1 Yr 7.6% -55.6% 38.6% 68.97%
3 Yr 6.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 42.64%
5 Yr 3.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 39.85%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 48.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -64.5% 28.9% 8.19%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 34.26%
2020 1.4% -13.9% 183.6% 86.04%
2019 4.0% -8.3% 8.9% 80.39%
2018 -2.1% -13.5% 12.6% 31.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.3% -20.5% 35.6% 84.24%
1 Yr 7.6% -55.6% 40.3% 59.83%
3 Yr 6.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 42.23%
5 Yr 3.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 49.74%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 44.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWMHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -64.5% 28.9% 8.27%
2021 9.8% -20.5% 152.6% 34.73%
2020 1.4% -13.9% 183.6% 85.96%
2019 4.0% -8.3% 8.9% 80.39%
2018 -2.1% -10.9% 12.6% 57.77%

NAV & Total Return History

RWMHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWMHX Category Low Category High RWMHX % Rank
Net Assets 158 B 177 K 1.21 T 1.65%
Number of Holdings 187 2 4154 37.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.6 B 288 K 270 B 1.65%
Weighting of Top 10 31.01% 1.8% 106.2% 53.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 5.97%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.74%
  3. Comcast Corp Class A 4.23%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMHX % Rank
Stocks 		96.20% 0.00% 130.24% 86.42%
Cash 		3.13% -102.29% 100.00% 15.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.68% 0.00% 1.57% 1.65%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 29.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 30.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMHX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.54% 0.00% 60.70% 8.30%
Technology 		18.64% 0.00% 48.94% 79.68%
Financial Services 		17.73% 0.00% 55.59% 14.99%
Industrials 		10.60% 0.00% 29.90% 28.69%
Communication Services 		7.29% 0.00% 27.94% 69.63%
Consumer Defense 		6.30% 0.00% 47.71% 67.43%
Energy 		6.22% 0.00% 41.64% 12.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.35% 0.00% 30.33% 91.78%
Basic Materials 		3.30% 0.00% 25.70% 30.90%
Utilities 		2.97% 0.00% 20.91% 30.14%
Real Estate 		2.07% 0.00% 31.91% 68.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMHX % Rank
US 		88.19% 0.00% 127.77% 85.30%
Non US 		8.01% 0.00% 32.38% 15.60%

RWMHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.01% 49.27% 79.08%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 2.00% 20.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.85% 7.73%

Sales Fees

RWMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWMHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 496.00% 46.98%

RWMHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWMHX Category Low Category High RWMHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 24.20% 24.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWMHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWMHX Category Low Category High RWMHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.89% -54.00% 6.06% 1.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWMHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWMHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alan Berro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 1997

24.93

24.9%

Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Lager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2004

17.93

17.9%

Jeffrey T. Lager is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. environmental services, IT & business services, technology hardware, IT outsourcing and transaction processing companies. Before joining Capital, Jeff was a manager of investment analysis at Medical Portfolio Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an associate at the Boston Consulting Group in Boston. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, as well as a master’s degree in sociology and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in decision analysis from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Jeff is based in San Francisco.

Alan Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2013

8.92

8.9%

Alan J. Wilson is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. construction & housing, machinery & engineering, environmental services, energy equipment, trucks, personal care, household products and energy (oil & gas drilling) companies. Before joining Capital, Alan was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and an engineer with Texas Eastern Corp.

Diana Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Diana Wagner is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. healthcare services. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in her career as an analyst, she also covered global semiconductor equipment and paper & forest products companies. Prior to joining Capital, Diana was at ING Barings in London and at SBC Warburg in New York. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in art history from Yale University. Diana is based in New York.

Jin Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Jin Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, U.S. building products companies and paper & forest products and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, he was a senior business planner for the Walt Disney Company and a consultant with L/E/K Partnership. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania graduating with honors. Jin is based in Los Angeles.

Eric Stern

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Eric H. Stern is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care, insurance, autos and life science companies. Before joining Capital, he served as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley & Company.

Irfan Furniturewala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2015

6.92

6.9%

Irfan M. Furniturewala is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. hardware and semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Irfan was a senior design engineer at Motorola, Inc., and he is a co-inventor of two patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai. Irfan is based in Los Angeles.

Mark Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.

Brady Enright

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

