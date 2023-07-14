Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.3%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$158 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of established companies that are listed on, or meet the financial listing requirements of, the New York Stock Exchange and have a strong record of earnings and dividends. The fund strives to accomplish its objective through fundamental research, careful selection and broad diversification. In the selection of common stocks and other securities for investment, current and potential income as well as the potential for long-term capital appreciation are considered. The fund seeks to provide an above-average yield in its quarterly income distribution in relation to the S&P 500 Index (a broad, unmanaged index). The fund strives to maintain a fully invested, diversified portfolio, consisting primarily of high-quality common stocks.
The fund has Investment Standards originally based upon criteria established by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia for determining eligibility under the Court’s Legal List procedure, which was in effect for many years. The fund has an “Eligible List” — based on the Investment Standards — of investments considered appropriate for a prudent investor seeking opportunities for income and growth of principal consistent with common stock investing. The investment adviser generates and maintains the Eligible List in compliance with the fund’s Investment Standards and selects the fund’s investments exclusively from the issuers on the Eligible List.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RWMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|92.92%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|68.37%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|42.10%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|39.27%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|41.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|RWMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|8.57%
|2021
|9.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|33.64%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|86.28%
|2019
|4.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|79.63%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|30.12%
|Period
|RWMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|83.63%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|59.23%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|41.67%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|49.31%
|10 Yr
|4.0%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|75.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|RWMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|8.65%
|2021
|9.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|34.11%
|2020
|1.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|86.20%
|2019
|4.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|79.63%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|57.07%
|RWMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|158 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|2.17%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|2
|4154
|38.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.6 B
|288 K
|270 B
|2.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.01%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|53.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWMFX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.20%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|86.95%
|Cash
|3.13%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|15.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|2.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|84.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|84.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWMFX % Rank
|Healthcare
|19.54%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|8.83%
|Technology
|18.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|80.21%
|Financial Services
|17.73%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|15.53%
|Industrials
|10.60%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|29.22%
|Communication Services
|7.29%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|70.17%
|Consumer Defense
|6.30%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|68.42%
|Energy
|6.22%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|12.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.35%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|92.31%
|Basic Materials
|3.30%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|31.43%
|Utilities
|2.97%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|31.13%
|Real Estate
|2.07%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|69.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWMFX % Rank
|US
|88.19%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|85.82%
|Non US
|8.01%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|16.13%
|RWMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|83.30%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|21.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|10.57%
|RWMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RWMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RWMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|48.05%
|RWMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|24.01%
|RWMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RWMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.00%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|0.84%
|RWMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.241
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.065
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.049
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2010
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2010
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2009
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2008
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2008
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2008
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2007
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2007
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2006
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2006
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2005
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2005
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2005
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2004
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2004
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2004
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2003
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2003
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2002
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2002
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 1997
24.93
24.9%
Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2004
17.93
17.9%
Jeffrey T. Lager is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. environmental services, IT & business services, technology hardware, IT outsourcing and transaction processing companies. Before joining Capital, Jeff was a manager of investment analysis at Medical Portfolio Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an associate at the Boston Consulting Group in Boston. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, as well as a master’s degree in sociology and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in decision analysis from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Jeff is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Alan J. Wilson is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. construction & housing, machinery & engineering, environmental services, energy equipment, trucks, personal care, household products and energy (oil & gas drilling) companies. Before joining Capital, Alan was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and an engineer with Texas Eastern Corp.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Jin Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, U.S. building products companies and paper & forest products and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, he was a senior business planner for the Walt Disney Company and a consultant with L/E/K Partnership. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania graduating with honors. Jin is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Diana Wagner is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, she covers U.S. healthcare services. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in her career as an analyst, she also covered global semiconductor equipment and paper & forest products companies. Prior to joining Capital, Diana was at ING Barings in London and at SBC Warburg in New York. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in art history from Yale University. Diana is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Eric H. Stern is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care, insurance, autos and life science companies. Before joining Capital, he served as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley & Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2015
6.92
6.9%
Irfan M. Furniturewala is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 19 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. hardware and semiconductor companies. Prior to joining Capital, Irfan was a senior design engineer at Motorola, Inc., and he is a co-inventor of two patents approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the University of Mumbai. Irfan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Brady L. Enright is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. small-cap companies, as well as commercial services and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, Brady was an equity research analyst and portfolio manager for Provident Investment Counsel. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brady is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
