Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$50 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.9%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. The securities markets of these countries may be referred to as emerging markets. The fund may invest in equity securities of any company, regardless of where it is based (including developed countries), if the fund’s investment adviser determines that a significant portion of the company’s assets or revenues (generally 20% or more) is attributable to developing countries.
Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 35% of its assets in equity and debt securities of issuers primarily based in qualified countries that have developing economies and/or markets. The fund may also, to a limited extent, invest in securities of issuers based in nonqualified developing countries.
In determining whether a country is qualified, the fund’s investment adviser considers such factors as the country’s per capita gross domestic product, the percentage of the country’s economy that is industrialized, market capital as a percentage of gross domestic product, the overall regulatory environment, the presence of government regulation limiting or banning foreign ownership, and restrictions on repatriation of initial capital, dividends, interest and/or capital gains. The fund’s investment adviser maintains a list of qualified countries and securities in which the fund may invest.
The fund may also invest in debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser), with exposure to these countries. Bonds rated Ba1 or BB+ or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”
In addition, the fund may invest in nonconvertible debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds and government bonds, that are primarily based in qualified countries or that have a significant portion of their assets or revenues attributable to developing countries.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RNWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|17.79%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|11.53%
|3 Yr
|1.6%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|23.54%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|11.93%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|14.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|RNWAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|37.50%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|36.75%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|27.93%
|2019
|5.3%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|23.87%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|12.21%
|RNWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|50 B
|717 K
|102 B
|1.52%
|Number of Holdings
|572
|10
|6734
|11.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.73 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|2.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.93%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|90.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.96%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|93.91%
|Cash
|7.86%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|5.59%
|Bonds
|2.81%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|4.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.34%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|10.80%
|Other
|0.03%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|13.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|37.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Technology
|19.10%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|72.22%
|Financial Services
|15.75%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|80.79%
|Healthcare
|12.84%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|5.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.34%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|57.62%
|Basic Materials
|11.13%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|17.67%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|18.44%
|Communication Services
|6.68%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|76.31%
|Consumer Defense
|6.08%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|50.96%
|Energy
|4.22%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|50.06%
|Utilities
|1.77%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|41.36%
|Real Estate
|1.65%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|49.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Non US
|65.09%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|95.93%
|US
|23.87%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|1.91%
|RNWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|26.65%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|10.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|14.63%
|RNWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RNWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RNWAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|39.39%
|RNWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|51.71%
|RNWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RNWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RNWAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|85.49%
|RNWAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2005
|$0.549
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2002
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2008
14.42
14.4%
Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2009
13.42
13.4%
Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2009
13.42
13.4%
Winnie Kwan is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered global exchanges, Asian utilities and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, Winnie worked with Morgan Stanley in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Winnie is based in Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Tomonori Tani is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering Asian (excluding Australia and India) banks and financials. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and team leader for the Japanese financial sector with Fidelity Investments Japan and a portfolio manager of Fidelity Select Financial Service Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Akira Shiraishi is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, his coverage included Asian health care companies, Japanese real estate, J-REITs, construction, home building and building materials, imaging, semiconductor & semiconductor equipment companies; Korean small-caps and U.S. semiconductor equipment companies and Japanese small- and mid-cap companies as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, Akira was a portfolio manager and research analyst covering Japanese equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Before that, he was an interest rates derivatives trader at UBS Securities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lake Forest College as a Grew Scholar, graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Akira is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Bradford F. Freer is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Brad has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering multiple sectors as a generalist in both Australia and India. Before that he was an equities trader in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Brad was also a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Connecticut College, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brad is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Lisa Thompson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has been with the investment industry since 1988 and has been with Capital Group since 1994. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Lisa covered companies in Latin America, emerging Europe, West Asia and Africa. Before joining Capital, Lisa was a securities analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. She was also a securities analyst and quantitative analyst at the Nomura Research Institute in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Lisa is based in New York. Investment professional for 32 years in total; 25 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Dawid Justus is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers European small-capitalization companies and also Africa as a generalist. Earlier in his career at Capital he covered European business services and South African financial and industrial companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an equity analyst with Putnam Investments. He also served as a consultant at Gemini Consulting and was a logistics-planning manager at Unilever South Africa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
