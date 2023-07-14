Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

American Funds New World Fund®

mutual fund
FWWNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.7 -0.16 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (NEWFX) Primary C (NEWCX) Other (NWFFX) A (CNWAX) C (CNWCX) Other (CNWEX) Retirement (RNWFX) Retirement (RNWCX) Retirement (RNWBX) Retirement (RNWAX) Other (CNWFX) Retirement (RNWEX) Other (NFFFX) Retirement (RNWGX) Retirement (RNEBX) Retirement (RNWHX) Inst (FNWFX) Other (FWWNX) Other (FNFWX)
FWWNX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds New World Fund®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.7 -0.16 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (NEWFX) Primary C (NEWCX) Other (NWFFX) A (CNWAX) C (CNWCX) Other (CNWEX) Retirement (RNWFX) Retirement (RNWCX) Retirement (RNWBX) Retirement (RNWAX) Other (CNWFX) Retirement (RNWEX) Other (NFFFX) Retirement (RNWGX) Retirement (RNEBX) Retirement (RNWHX) Inst (FNWFX) Other (FWWNX) Other (FNFWX)
FWWNX (Mutual Fund)

American Funds New World Fund®

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$75.7 -0.16 -0.21%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
A (NEWFX) Primary C (NEWCX) Other (NWFFX) A (CNWAX) C (CNWCX) Other (CNWEX) Retirement (RNWFX) Retirement (RNWCX) Retirement (RNWBX) Retirement (RNWAX) Other (CNWFX) Retirement (RNWEX) Other (NFFFX) Retirement (RNWGX) Retirement (RNEBX) Retirement (RNWHX) Inst (FNWFX) Other (FWWNX) Other (FNFWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds New World Fund®

FWWNX | Fund

$75.70

$50 B

1.11%

$0.84

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$50 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$75.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

$25

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds New World Fund®

FWWNX | Fund

$75.70

$50 B

1.11%

$0.84

0.67%

FWWNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds New World Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicholas Grace

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. The securities markets of these countries may be referred to as emerging markets. The fund may invest in equity securities of any company, regardless of where it is based (including developed countries), if the fund’s investment adviser determines that a significant portion of the company’s assets or revenues (generally 20% or more) is attributable to developing countries.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 35% of its assets in equity and debt securities of issuers primarily based in qualified countries that have developing economies and/or markets. The fund may also, to a limited extent, invest in securities of issuers based in nonqualified developing countries.

In determining whether a country is qualified, the fund’s investment adviser considers such factors as the country’s per capita gross domestic product, the percentage of the country’s economy that is industrialized, market capital as a percentage of gross domestic product, the overall regulatory environment, the presence of government regulation limiting or banning foreign ownership, and restrictions on repatriation of initial capital, dividends, interest and/or capital gains. The fund’s investment adviser maintains a list of qualified countries and securities in which the fund may invest.

The fund may also invest in debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds (rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser), with exposure to these countries. Bonds rated Ba1 or BB+ or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

In addition, the fund may invest in nonconvertible debt securities of issuers, including issuers of lower rated bonds and government bonds, that are primarily based in qualified countries or that have a significant portion of their assets or revenues attributable to developing countries.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

FWWNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -11.0% 30.2% 12.77%
1 Yr 16.7% -12.7% 29.2% 11.37%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% 14.61%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 6.97%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 4.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -50.1% 7.2% 36.65%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -30.3% 30.2% 11.91%
1 Yr 16.7% -48.9% 29.2% 10.12%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% 13.32%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 6.48%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 4.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWWNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -50.1% 7.2% 36.65%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FWWNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FWWNX Category Low Category High FWWNX % Rank
Net Assets 50 B 717 K 102 B 1.53%
Number of Holdings 572 10 6734 11.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.73 B 340 K 19.3 B 2.31%
Weighting of Top 10 17.93% 2.8% 71.7% 90.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.27%
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  4. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  6. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  7. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  8. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  9. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%
  10. Reliance Industries Ltd 2.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FWWNX % Rank
Stocks 		88.96% 0.90% 110.97% 93.97%
Cash 		7.86% -23.67% 20.19% 5.65%
Bonds 		2.81% -0.03% 48.23% 3.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.34% 0.00% 6.07% 10.27%
Other 		0.03% -1.48% 9.95% 13.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 32.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWWNX % Rank
Technology 		19.10% 0.00% 47.50% 72.06%
Financial Services 		15.75% 0.00% 48.86% 80.85%
Healthcare 		12.84% 0.00% 93.26% 5.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.34% 0.00% 48.94% 57.70%
Basic Materials 		11.13% 0.00% 30.03% 17.59%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 43.53% 18.50%
Communication Services 		6.68% 0.00% 39.29% 76.46%
Consumer Defense 		6.08% 0.00% 28.13% 50.97%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 24.80% 49.55%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 39.12% 41.27%
Real Estate 		1.65% 0.00% 17.15% 48.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWWNX % Rank
Non US 		65.09% -4.71% 112.57% 96.02%
US 		23.87% -1.60% 104.72% 1.93%

FWWNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FWWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.03% 41.06% 88.03%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 2.00% 10.49%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.85% 13.06%

Sales Fees

FWWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FWWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FWWNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 39.25%

FWWNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FWWNX Category Low Category High FWWNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 12.61% 35.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FWWNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FWWNX Category Low Category High FWWNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.73% -1.98% 17.62% 48.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FWWNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FWWNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Grace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2008

14.42

14.4%

Nicholas J. Grace Portfolio Manager London office Nick Grace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 26 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global mining companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was manager of metals research for J.P. Morgan Investment Management in Australia. Nick holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Waikato, New Zealand, graduating with honors. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Nick is based in London.

Christopher Thomsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Christopher Thomsen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 24 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered European and Asian media companies, Hong Kong-based utilities, property companies, conglomerates, and small-cap companies along with generalist coverage of other companies domiciled in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Prior to joining Capital, Chris worked as a corporate finance analyst for Citibank NA. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in international economics from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. Chris is based in London.

Winnie Kwan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Winnie Kwan is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 25 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered global exchanges, Asian utilities and small-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, Winnie worked with Morgan Stanley in London, Hong Kong and Singapore. She holds both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Winnie is based in Hong Kong.

Tomonori Tani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Tomonori Tani is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering Asian (excluding Australia and India) banks and financials. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and team leader for the Japanese financial sector with Fidelity Investments Japan and a portfolio manager of Fidelity Select Financial Service Fund.

Jonathan Knowles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Jonathan Knowles is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jonathan covered pharmaceuticals, chemicals, support services and small-cap companies. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, France, and a PhD in immunovirology and bachelor' s degree in veterinary science from the University of Liverpool, U.K., where he was a Wellcome Foundation Research Scholar. Jonathan is based in Singapore.

Akira Shiraishi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Akira Shiraishi is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, his coverage included Asian health care companies, Japanese real estate, J-REITs, construction, home building and building materials, imaging, semiconductor & semiconductor equipment companies; Korean small-caps and U.S. semiconductor equipment companies and Japanese small- and mid-cap companies as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, Akira was a portfolio manager and research analyst covering Japanese equities at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Before that, he was an interest rates derivatives trader at UBS Securities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Lake Forest College as a Grew Scholar, graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Akira is based in Los Angeles.

Bradford Freer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Bradford F. Freer is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Brad has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 28 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst covering multiple sectors as a generalist in both Australia and India. Before that he was an equities trader in both Singapore and Hong Kong. Brad was also a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Connecticut College, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Brad is based in London.

Lisa Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Lisa Thompson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has been with the investment industry since 1988 and has been with Capital Group since 1994. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Lisa covered companies in Latin America, emerging Europe, West Asia and Africa. Before joining Capital, Lisa was a securities analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. She was also a securities analyst and quantitative analyst at the Nomura Research Institute in New York. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Lisa is based in New York. Investment professional for 32 years in total; 25 years with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate

Kirstie Spence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Kirstie Spence is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital, Kirstie was a fixed income investment analyst and her coverage included sovereign debt in emerging markets with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as European telecommunications as a credit analyst. Kirstie began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. She holds a master’s degree with honors in German and international relations from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland. Kirstie is based in London.

Dawid Justus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Dawid Justus is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers European small-capitalization companies and also Africa as a generalist. Earlier in his career at Capital he covered European business services and South African financial and industrial companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an equity analyst with Putnam Investments. He also served as a consultant at Gemini Consulting and was a logistics-planning manager at Unilever South Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×