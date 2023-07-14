Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.3%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$71.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RMVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|35.20%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|62.36%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|43.45%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|80.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|35.13%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|69.76%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|62.08%
|2019
|2.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|90.48%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|74.43%
|Period
|RMVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|33.76%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|57.81%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|43.46%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|80.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RMVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|35.13%
|2021
|-5.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|69.76%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|62.08%
|2019
|2.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|90.48%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|78.50%
|RMVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|71.2 M
|717 K
|102 B
|77.34%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|10
|6734
|56.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|78.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.14%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|63.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.36%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|63.83%
|Cash
|3.64%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|30.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|29.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|22.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|11.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|24.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.83%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|11.14%
|Technology
|20.09%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|67.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.79%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|18.31%
|Industrials
|7.46%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|31.88%
|Communication Services
|6.28%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|79.13%
|Real Estate
|6.23%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|5.76%
|Basic Materials
|6.11%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|66.84%
|Healthcare
|4.03%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|46.99%
|Energy
|2.80%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|69.53%
|Consumer Defense
|2.37%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|92.70%
|Utilities
|1.02%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|54.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Non US
|95.05%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|59.85%
|US
|1.31%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|36.85%
|RMVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|46.70%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|36.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.80%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|98.37%
|RMVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RMVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RMVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|69.70%
|RMVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|61.44%
|RMVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RMVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RMVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.74%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|22.30%
|RMVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 09, 2018
4.31
4.3%
Laurence Bensafi is Deputy Head, Emerging Markets Equities. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Laurence was responsible for managing global emerging markets income funds and developing quantitative stock selection and environmental analysis models. Laurence is a CFA charterholder and a graduate of Toulouse University (France), where she obtained a Magistère d’Économiste Statisticien & D.E.S.S. Statistique et Économétrie.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...