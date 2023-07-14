The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities tied economically to emerging market countries that are considered to be undervalued in relation to earnings, dividends and/or assets. For purposes of this policy, the term “assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. A security is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is issued by a foreign government (or any political subdivision, agency, authority or instrumentality of such government) or corporation and the security is principally traded on the emerging market country’s securities markets, or a minimum of 50% of the issuer’s assets are within the economies of emerging market countries. In determining whether a country is emerging or developed, the Fund may consider (i) classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations (and its agencies); (ii) classifications by the Fund’s benchmark index; and (iii) the International Monetary Fund’s definition and list of developing and emerging market countries.

The Advisor uses a disciplined, bottom‑up approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio with a focus on fundamental research and qualitative analysis. This analysis considers factors such as attractive and sustainable business fundamentals, near-term profitability improvement potential, financial strength, management strength and low valuation. The Fund normally invests for the long-term, but may sell a security at any time the Advisor considers the security to be overvalued or otherwise unfavorable.

The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, equity linked participation notes, warrants and rights.

The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of equity securities denominated in both the U.S. Dollar and currencies of other developed countries, and in currencies of the local emerging market countries. Currencies of developed countries include: U.S. Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, GB Pound and Japanese Yen. Local currencies can be defined as the currency of the issuer based in non‑U.S. countries worldwide (e.g. stocks of a Brazilian construction company issued in Brazilian Real).

As part of the investment process, the Sub‑Advisor incorporates material ESG factors as part of the investment process to consider issuers’ oversight and management of these material ESG factors. The ESG factors deemed material to the Fund are at the discretion of the Sub‑Advisor.

ESG integration is defined by the Sub‑Advisor as the systematic incorporation of material ESG factors into investment decision making by the Sub‑Advisor.

The Sub‑Advisor’s ESG analysis framework focuses on the economic activities and operational conduct of its equity investments, and considers a range of ESG factors including, but not limited to, corporate governance, employee health and safety, human rights, and environmental management, where material. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis for equity holdings and inform the Sub‑Advisor’s opinion on ESG risk levels and whether an investment’s business model appropriately embeds sustainability and ESG considerations. The Sub‑Advisor will not invest in companies with business models that the Sub‑Advisor has determined to have “very high” ESG risks. The Sub‑Advisor views such investments as unlikely to be sustainable business models in the long term.

The Sub-Advisor’s ESG integration approach includes proprietary ESG checklists, internal research, analysis and discussion, and ESG data from third party providers.

ESG engagement is defined by the Sub-Advisor as the interactions between the Sub-Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees on ESG issues). ESG engagements are undertaken to gain insight on and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. The Sub‑Advisor undertakes engagement activities on an on-going basis. The Sub-Advisor also votes all proxies in accordance with its fiduciary duty.