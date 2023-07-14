Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

mutual fund
REMVX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.2 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (REMVX) Primary Retirement (RMVRX)
REMVX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.2 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (REMVX) Primary Retirement (RMVRX)
REMVX (Mutual Fund)

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.2 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (REMVX) Primary Retirement (RMVRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

REMVX | Fund

$8.20

$71.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.41%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.1%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

Net Assets

$71.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund

REMVX | Fund

$8.20

$71.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.41%

REMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Feb 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laurence Bensafi

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities tied economically to emerging market countries that are considered to be undervalued in relation to earnings, dividends and/or assets. For purposes of this policy, the term “assets” means net assets plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. A security is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is issued by a foreign government (or any political subdivision, agency, authority or instrumentality of such government) or corporation and the security is principally traded on the emerging market country’s securities markets, or a minimum of 50% of the issuer’s assets are within the economies of emerging market countries. In determining whether a country is emerging or developed, the Fund may consider (i) classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations (and its agencies); (ii) classifications by the Fund’s benchmark index; and (iii) the International Monetary Fund’s definition and list of developing and emerging market countries. 
The Advisor uses a disciplined, bottom‑up approach to select stocks for the Fund’s portfolio with a focus on fundamental research and qualitative analysis. This analysis considers factors such as attractive and sustainable business fundamentals, near-term profitability improvement potential, financial strength, management strength and low valuation. The Fund normally invests for the long-term, but may sell a security at any time the Advisor considers the security to be overvalued or otherwise unfavorable. 
The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stock, preferred stock, convertible securities, American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts, equity linked participation notes, warrants and rights. 
The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of equity securities denominated in both the U.S. Dollar and currencies of other developed countries, and in currencies of the local emerging market countries. Currencies of developed countries include: U.S. Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, GB Pound and Japanese Yen. Local currencies can be defined as the currency of the issuer based in non‑U.S. countries worldwide (e.g. stocks of a Brazilian construction company issued in Brazilian Real). 
As part of the investment process, the Sub‑Advisor incorporates material ESG factors as part of the investment process to consider issuers’ oversight and management of these material ESG factors. The ESG factors deemed material to the Fund are at the discretion of the Sub‑Advisor. 
ESG integration is defined by the Sub‑Advisor as the systematic incorporation of material ESG factors into investment decision making by the Sub‑Advisor. 
The Sub‑Advisor’s ESG analysis framework focuses on the economic activities and operational conduct of its equity investments, and considers a range of ESG factors including, but not limited to, corporate governance, employee health and safety, human rights, and environmental management, where material. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis for equity holdings and inform the Sub‑Advisor’s opinion on ESG risk levels and whether an investment’s business model appropriately embeds sustainability and ESG considerations. The Sub‑Advisor will not invest in companies with business models that the Sub‑Advisor has determined to have “very high” ESG risks. The Sub‑Advisor views such investments as unlikely to be sustainable business models in the long term. 
The Sub-Advisor’s ESG integration approach includes proprietary ESG checklists, internal research, analysis and discussion, and ESG data from third party providers. 
ESG engagement is defined by the Sub-Advisor as the interactions between the Sub-Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees on ESG issues). ESG engagements are undertaken to gain insight on and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. The Sub‑Advisor undertakes engagement activities on an on-going basis. The Sub-Advisor also votes all proxies in accordance with its fiduciary duty. 
Read More

REMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -11.0% 30.2% 37.36%
1 Yr 8.0% -12.7% 29.2% 61.34%
3 Yr 0.9%* -17.0% 12.8% 30.50%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 72.32%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -50.1% 7.2% 34.47%
2021 -4.5% -18.2% 13.6% 66.85%
2020 5.5% -7.2% 79.7% 44.86%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 89.58%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 7.0% 74.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.1% -30.3% 30.2% 35.92%
1 Yr 8.0% -48.9% 29.2% 56.93%
3 Yr 0.9%* -16.3% 12.8% 31.36%
5 Yr -2.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 73.06%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.5% -50.1% 7.2% 34.47%
2021 -4.5% -18.2% 13.6% 66.85%
2020 5.5% -7.2% 79.7% 44.86%
2019 2.8% -4.4% 9.2% 89.58%
2018 -4.5% -7.2% 7.0% 78.34%

NAV & Total Return History

REMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REMVX Category Low Category High REMVX % Rank
Net Assets 71.2 M 717 K 102 B 77.22%
Number of Holdings 91 10 6734 56.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M 340 K 19.3 B 77.89%
Weighting of Top 10 28.14% 2.8% 71.7% 63.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REMVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.36% 0.90% 110.97% 63.71%
Cash 		3.64% -23.67% 20.19% 30.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 29.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 22.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 11.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 23.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REMVX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.83% 0.00% 48.86% 11.01%
Technology 		20.09% 0.00% 47.50% 67.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.79% 0.00% 48.94% 18.18%
Industrials 		7.46% 0.00% 43.53% 31.75%
Communication Services 		6.28% 0.00% 39.29% 79.00%
Real Estate 		6.23% 0.00% 17.15% 5.63%
Basic Materials 		6.11% 0.00% 30.03% 66.71%
Healthcare 		4.03% 0.00% 93.26% 46.86%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 24.80% 69.40%
Consumer Defense 		2.37% 0.00% 28.13% 92.57%
Utilities 		1.02% 0.00% 39.12% 54.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REMVX % Rank
Non US 		95.05% -4.71% 112.57% 59.72%
US 		1.31% -1.60% 104.72% 36.72%

REMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

REMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.41% 0.03% 41.06% 42.08%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 35.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.80% 0.01% 0.85% 97.97%

Sales Fees

REMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

REMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 15.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 190.00% 69.54%

REMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REMVX Category Low Category High REMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 61.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REMVX Category Low Category High REMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.98% 17.62% 30.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

REMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laurence Bensafi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 09, 2018

4.31

4.3%

Laurence Bensafi is Deputy Head, Emerging Markets Equities. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Laurence was responsible for managing global emerging markets income funds and developing quantitative stock selection and environmental analysis models. Laurence is a CFA charterholder and a graduate of Toulouse University (France), where she obtained a Magistère d’Économiste Statisticien & D.E.S.S. Statistique et Économétrie.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×