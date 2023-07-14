Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$87.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RMFHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds American Mutual Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Lovelace

Fund Description

The fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of companies that are likely to participate in the growth of the American economy and whose dividends appear to be sustainable. The fund invests primarily in securities of issuers domiciled in the United States and Canada.

The fund’s equity investments are limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.

The fund may also invest in bonds and other debt securities, including those issued by the U.S. government and by federal agencies and instrumentalities. Debt securities purchased by the fund are rated investment grade or better or determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RMFHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 61.79%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 54.49%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 47.87%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 23.44%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 35.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -65.1% 22.3% 27.35%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 37.70%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 24.51%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 73.32%
2018 -1.7% -9.4% 3.1% 8.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RMFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -13.6% 215.2% 58.61%
1 Yr 3.7% -58.6% 197.5% 52.42%
3 Yr 6.6%* -23.3% 64.1% 48.04%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.2% 31.9% 29.01%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 33.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RMFHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.9% -65.1% 22.3% 27.35%
2021 9.1% -25.3% 25.5% 37.79%
2020 0.8% -8.4% 56.7% 24.42%
2019 3.8% -9.2% 10.4% 73.32%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 3.3% 27.00%

NAV & Total Return History

RMFHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RMFHX Category Low Category High RMFHX % Rank
Net Assets 87.4 B 1 M 151 B 1.40%
Number of Holdings 173 2 1727 13.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.6 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 1.40%
Weighting of Top 10 23.28% 5.0% 99.2% 73.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.43%
  2. Comcast Corp Class A 3.09%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RMFHX % Rank
Stocks 		93.06% 28.02% 125.26% 94.91%
Cash 		6.61% -88.20% 71.98% 4.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.31% 0.00% 12.57% 8.13%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 80.18% 6.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 82.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 82.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMFHX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.35% 0.00% 30.08% 41.58%
Financial Services 		15.11% 0.00% 58.05% 84.16%
Industrials 		14.39% 0.00% 42.76% 15.51%
Technology 		12.73% 0.00% 54.02% 31.27%
Consumer Defense 		8.64% 0.00% 34.10% 46.53%
Utilities 		8.08% 0.00% 27.04% 13.04%
Energy 		7.96% 0.00% 54.00% 45.54%
Communication Services 		4.28% 0.00% 26.58% 72.11%
Basic Materials 		4.18% 0.00% 21.69% 30.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.00% 0.00% 22.74% 82.26%
Real Estate 		2.28% 0.00% 90.54% 58.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMFHX % Rank
US 		81.46% 24.51% 121.23% 90.48%
Non US 		11.60% 0.00% 41.42% 15.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMFHX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.29% 0.00% 100.00% 82.53%
Corporate 		4.71% 0.00% 100.00% 14.06%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 83.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 82.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 82.90%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.16%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RMFHX % Rank
US 		0.02% 0.00% 63.04% 5.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 82.27%

RMFHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RMFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.04% 45.41% 90.93%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.50% 5.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 18.52%

Sales Fees

RMFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RMFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RMFHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 29.33%

RMFHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RMFHX Category Low Category High RMFHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.93% 0.00% 41.90% 36.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RMFHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RMFHX Category Low Category High RMFHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.51% 4.28% 16.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RMFHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RMFHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Lovelace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2006

16.42

16.4%

James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

James Terrile

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2006

16.42

16.4%

James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.

Joyce Gordon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2006

16.42

16.4%

Joyce E. Gordon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 41 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered thrifts, banking, and paper & forest products companies. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Southern California. Joyce is based in Los Angeles.

William Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2008

14.42

14.4%

William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

Cheryl Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.

Bradley Vogt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2015

7.42

7.4%

Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.

Charles Ellwein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Charles E. Ellwein is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers U.S. commercial & professional services and Canada as a generalist. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered U.S. Exchanges and global telecom equipment. Prior to joining Capital, he was a managing member at Farallon Capital Management in San Francisco responsible for investments in the technology and media sectors. He holds an MBA with honors from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering from Brown University. Charles is based in San Francisco.

Grant Cambridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Grant L. Cambridge is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered insurance, airlines, air freight, home builders, asset managers and software companies, as well as small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, he worked for BTM Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

