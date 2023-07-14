Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.2%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$87.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.3%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to invest primarily in common stocks of companies that are likely to participate in the growth of the American economy and whose dividends appear to be sustainable. The fund invests primarily in securities of issuers domiciled in the United States and Canada.
The fund’s equity investments are limited to securities of companies that are included on its eligible list. Securities are added to, or deleted from, the eligible list based upon a number of factors, such as the fund’s investment objectives and policies, whether a company is deemed to be an established company of sufficient quality and a company’s dividend payment prospects. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.
The fund may also invest in bonds and other debt securities, including those issued by the U.S. government and by federal agencies and instrumentalities. Debt securities purchased by the fund are rated investment grade or better or determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CMLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|62.52%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|55.39%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|48.43%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|24.80%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|26.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|27.85%
|2021
|9.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|38.11%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|25.20%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|73.76%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|8.52%
|Period
|CMLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|59.34%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|53.30%
|3 Yr
|6.8%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|48.51%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|20.96%
|10 Yr
|7.5%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|14.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|CMLEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|27.85%
|2021
|9.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|38.19%
|2020
|0.8%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|25.11%
|2019
|3.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|73.76%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|2.06%
|CMLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|87.4 B
|1 M
|151 B
|0.50%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|2
|1727
|12.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.6 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|0.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.28%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|72.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.06%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|93.96%
|Cash
|6.61%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|3.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.31%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|6.95%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|5.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|9.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|10.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.35%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|40.81%
|Financial Services
|15.11%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|83.21%
|Industrials
|14.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|14.71%
|Technology
|12.73%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|30.51%
|Consumer Defense
|8.64%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|45.64%
|Utilities
|8.08%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|12.22%
|Energy
|7.96%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|44.72%
|Communication Services
|4.28%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|71.24%
|Basic Materials
|4.18%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|28.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|81.30%
|Real Estate
|2.28%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|56.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLEX % Rank
|US
|81.46%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|89.50%
|Non US
|11.60%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|14.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.70%
|Corporate
|4.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|9.80%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|7.26%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|7.17%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CMLEX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|4.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|8.35%
|CMLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|55.84%
|Management Fee
|0.23%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|4.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.07%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|13.62%
|CMLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CMLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CMLEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|25.85%
|CMLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.47%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|47.90%
|CMLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CMLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CMLEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.55%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|37.83%
|CMLEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.070
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2016
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2015
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2014
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2013
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.043
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2010
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2010
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2009
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2009
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2008
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2008
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2008
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2007
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2007
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2007
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2006
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2006
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2005
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2005
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2005
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2004
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2004
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2004
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2004
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2003
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2003
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2003
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2003
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2002
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2002
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2002
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2006
16.42
16.4%
Joyce E. Gordon is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 41 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, she covered thrifts, banking, and paper & forest products companies. She holds an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in business finance from the University of Southern California. Joyce is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2006
16.42
16.4%
James B. Lovelace is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 40 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jim covered beverages & tobacco, restaurants & lodging, household products and personal care companies. Jim began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2006
16.42
16.4%
James Terrile is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. health care supplies & equipment, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Prior to joining Capital, James was an equity research analyst for Gabelli Asset Management Company in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2008
14.42
14.4%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2015
7.42
7.4%
Bradley J. Vogt is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is the principal investment officer of the American Funds Target Date Retirement Series® and serves on the Target Date Solutions Committee. Brad has been involved in the oversight of our multi-asset solutions for more than a decade. Brad has 34 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered environmental services, U.S. telecommunications and cable & satellite TV companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Charles E. Ellwein is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst, he covers U.S. commercial & professional services and Canada as a generalist. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he also covered U.S. Exchanges and global telecom equipment. Prior to joining Capital, he was a managing member at Farallon Capital Management in San Francisco responsible for investments in the technology and media sectors. He holds an MBA with honors from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering from Brown University. Charles is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Grant L. Cambridge is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered insurance, airlines, air freight, home builders, asset managers and software companies, as well as small- and mid-cap companies. Prior to joining Capital, he worked for BTM Capital, a subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
