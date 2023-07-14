Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Funds American Balanced Fund®

RLBFX | Fund

$30.91

$207 B

1.56%

$0.48

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$207 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 158.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RLBFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds American Balanced Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hilda Applbaum

Fund Description

The fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality). The fund also invests in securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government and by federal agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends, bonds and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

Normally the fund will maintain at least 50% of the value of its assets in common stocks and at least 25% of the value of its assets in debt securities, including money market securities. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RLBFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -8.3% 18.1% 60.92%
1 Yr 7.7% -13.3% 143.9% 16.37%
3 Yr 2.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 14.60%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 14.05%
10 Yr 3.1%* -6.1% 9.0% 16.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -34.7% 92.4% 12.65%
2021 5.3% -6.1% 19.5% 12.63%
2020 1.9% -7.5% 11.8% 65.51%
2019 3.4% 0.1% 14.9% 43.99%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.0% 16.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -11.9% 18.1% 60.52%
1 Yr 7.7% -13.3% 143.9% 16.06%
3 Yr 2.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 14.98%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 19.85%
10 Yr 3.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 44.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLBFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.1% -34.7% 92.4% 12.65%
2021 5.3% -6.1% 19.5% 12.77%
2020 1.9% -7.5% 11.8% 65.51%
2019 3.4% 0.1% 14.9% 44.14%
2018 -1.7% -12.6% 0.2% 51.72%

NAV & Total Return History

RLBFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLBFX Category Low Category High RLBFX % Rank
Net Assets 207 B 658 K 207 B 0.95%
Number of Holdings 1859 2 15351 7.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 48.5 B 660 K 48.5 B 0.95%
Weighting of Top 10 22.41% 8.4% 105.0% 79.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cap Grp Cent Fd Ser Ii 4.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.14%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 3.05%
  4. Broadcom Inc 2.93%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.49%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.96%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 1.76%
  8. Philip Morris International Inc 1.75%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.73%
  10. Facebook Inc Class A 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLBFX % Rank
Stocks 		63.38% 0.00% 99.40% 25.75%
Bonds 		27.08% 0.00% 116.75% 82.29%
Other 		4.86% -2.51% 25.19% 7.90%
Cash 		4.08% -16.75% 81.51% 45.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.42% 0.00% 23.84% 62.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 27.92% 33.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLBFX % Rank
Technology 		21.42% 0.00% 44.21% 35.11%
Healthcare 		15.04% 0.00% 29.35% 25.82%
Financial Services 		12.02% 0.00% 38.77% 84.84%
Consumer Defense 		10.24% 0.00% 19.93% 9.84%
Communication Services 		8.61% 0.00% 23.67% 17.08%
Industrials 		8.54% 0.00% 24.37% 79.51%
Energy 		7.43% 0.00% 85.65% 17.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.43% 0.00% 19.36% 76.64%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 0.00% 33.35% 30.05%
Real Estate 		3.42% 0.00% 65.01% 49.45%
Utilities 		1.17% 0.00% 99.55% 87.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLBFX % Rank
US 		53.67% -1.65% 98.67% 29.29%
Non US 		9.71% 0.00% 37.06% 55.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLBFX % Rank
Government 		40.68% 0.00% 97.26% 22.62%
Securitized 		21.27% 0.00% 92.13% 35.42%
Corporate 		18.71% 0.00% 98.21% 86.10%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.25% 0.14% 100.00% 21.53%
Municipal 		1.09% 0.00% 24.80% 14.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 57.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLBFX % Rank
US 		24.70% 0.00% 62.18% 78.34%
Non US 		2.38% 0.00% 84.73% 72.34%

RLBFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.01% 17.63% 85.69%
Management Fee 0.21% 0.00% 1.83% 37.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.83% 25.65%

Sales Fees

RLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLBFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 158.00% 0.00% 343.00% 92.97%

RLBFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLBFX Category Low Category High RLBFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 8.35% 13.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLBFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLBFX Category Low Category High RLBFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -2.34% 19.41% 20.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLBFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RLBFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hilda Applbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 1999

23.43

23.4%

Hilda L. Applbaum is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Hilda covered global convertible securities. Before joining Capital, she was a principal investment officer and director of research for the California Public Employees Retirement System, and a research analyst and economist at Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corp. in New York.

Alan Berro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Lager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2011

11.26

11.3%

Jeffrey T. Lager is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. environmental services, IT & business services, technology hardware, IT outsourcing and transaction processing companies. Before joining Capital, Jeff was a manager of investment analysis at Medical Portfolio Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an associate at the Boston Consulting Group in Boston. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, as well as a master’s degree in sociology and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in decision analysis from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Jeff is based in San Francisco.

Paul Benjamin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Paul Benjamin is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 16 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst, covering U.S. large-cap software companies. Prior to joining Capital, he managed the European operations for Interelate, a technology start-up funded by Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and religion from Northwestern College graduating magna cum laude. Paul is based in Los Angeles.

Anne-Marie Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Anne-Marie Peterson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she was an equity investment analyst covering U.S. retail and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, she was a partner and research analyst for Thomas Weisel Partners and before that, she was a research associate at Montgomery Securities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Anne-Marie is based in San Francisco.

Alan Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 23, 2016

6.36

6.4%

Alan J. Wilson is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. construction & housing, machinery & engineering, environmental services, energy equipment, trucks, personal care, household products and energy (oil & gas drilling) companies. Before joining Capital, Alan was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and an engineer with Texas Eastern Corp.

John Queen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.

Pramod Atluri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.

Mark Casey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.

Ritchie Tuazon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

