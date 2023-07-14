Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.3%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$207 B
Holdings in Top 10
22.4%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 158.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund uses a balanced approach to invest in a broad range of securities, including common stocks and investment-grade bonds (rated Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality). The fund also invests in securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government and by federal agencies and instrumentalities. In addition, the fund may invest a portion of its assets in common stocks, most of which have a history of paying dividends, bonds and other securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.
Normally the fund will maintain at least 50% of the value of its assets in common stocks and at least 25% of the value of its assets in debt securities, including money market securities. Although the fund focuses on investments in medium to larger capitalization companies, the fund’s investments are not limited to a particular capitalization size.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RLBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|63.77%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|19.08%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|17.70%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|16.18%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|18.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|13.48%
|2021
|5.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|14.78%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|66.42%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|44.75%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|18.34%
|Period
|RLBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.3%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|63.36%
|1 Yr
|7.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|18.76%
|3 Yr
|2.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|18.06%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|20.76%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|45.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|RLBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.1%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|13.48%
|2021
|5.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|14.92%
|2020
|1.9%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|66.42%
|2019
|3.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|44.90%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|52.51%
|RLBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|207 B
|658 K
|207 B
|1.09%
|Number of Holdings
|1859
|2
|15351
|7.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.5 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|1.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.41%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|80.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.38%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|25.89%
|Bonds
|27.08%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|82.43%
|Other
|4.86%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|8.04%
|Cash
|4.08%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|45.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.42%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|63.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|33.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.42%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|35.25%
|Healthcare
|15.04%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|25.96%
|Financial Services
|12.02%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|84.97%
|Consumer Defense
|10.24%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|9.97%
|Communication Services
|8.61%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|17.21%
|Industrials
|8.54%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|79.64%
|Energy
|7.43%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|17.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.43%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|76.78%
|Basic Materials
|4.69%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|30.19%
|Real Estate
|3.42%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|49.59%
|Utilities
|1.17%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|87.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLBAX % Rank
|US
|53.67%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|29.43%
|Non US
|9.71%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|55.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Government
|40.68%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|22.75%
|Securitized
|21.27%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|35.56%
|Corporate
|18.71%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|86.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.25%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|21.66%
|Municipal
|1.09%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|14.17%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|57.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLBAX % Rank
|US
|24.70%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|78.47%
|Non US
|2.38%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|72.48%
|RLBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|22.36%
|Management Fee
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|37.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.97%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|26.18%
|RLBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RLBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|158.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|93.12%
|RLBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|24.73%
|RLBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RLBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|71.63%
|RLBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.145
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2013
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2013
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2012
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2011
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2010
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2009
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2009
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2008
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2008
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2008
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2007
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2006
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2006
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2006
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2005
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2005
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2005
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2004
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2004
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2004
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2003
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2003
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2003
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2003
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2002
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 1999
23.43
23.4%
Hilda L. Applbaum is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Hilda covered global convertible securities. Before joining Capital, she was a principal investment officer and director of research for the California Public Employees Retirement System, and a research analyst and economist at Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corp. in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Alan N. Berro is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 36 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. utilities, capital goods and machinery companies. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and utilities analyst for Fidelity Management and Research Company in Boston. He also worked as an auditor for Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles graduating magna cum laude. He also holds the certified public accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations and is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts. Alan is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2011
11.26
11.3%
Jeffrey T. Lager is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. environmental services, IT & business services, technology hardware, IT outsourcing and transaction processing companies. Before joining Capital, Jeff was a manager of investment analysis at Medical Portfolio Management in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an associate at the Boston Consulting Group in Boston. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, as well as a master’s degree in sociology and a bachelor’s degree with distinction in decision analysis from Stanford University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Jeff is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Paul Benjamin is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 16 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst, covering U.S. large-cap software companies. Prior to joining Capital, he managed the European operations for Interelate, a technology start-up funded by Goldman Sachs. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and religion from Northwestern College graduating magna cum laude. Paul is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Anne-Marie Peterson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she was an equity investment analyst covering U.S. retail and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, she was a partner and research analyst for Thomas Weisel Partners and before that, she was a research associate at Montgomery Securities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Anne-Marie is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 23, 2016
6.36
6.4%
Alan J. Wilson is a portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered U.S. construction & housing, machinery & engineering, environmental services, energy equipment, trucks, personal care, household products and energy (oil & gas drilling) companies. Before joining Capital, Alan was a consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and an engineer with Texas Eastern Corp.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
