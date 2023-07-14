p style="font: 10pt Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; text-align: left"span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal"The fund invests primarily in common stocks and seeks to invest in companies that appear to offer superior opportunities for growth of capital. The fund invests primarily in common stocks of large and mid-capitalization issuers. The fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States./span/p p style="font-size: 10pt; text-align: left"span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers./span/p p style="font-size: 10pt; text-align: left"span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif"The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities./span/p