Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.3%
1 yr return
18.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$222 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.9%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RGAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|58.21%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|44.18%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|34.84%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|45.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|42.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|RGAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|45.12%
|2021
|4.8%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|45.03%
|2020
|9.7%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|29.06%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|77.65%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|67.05%
|RGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGAHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|222 B
|189 K
|222 B
|1.47%
|Number of Holdings
|398
|2
|3509
|5.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|1.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.93%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|79.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGAHX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.43%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|94.43%
|Cash
|6.13%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|6.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.33%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|4.51%
|Other
|0.11%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|13.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|5.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|81.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGAHX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|25.08%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|6.15%
|Technology
|23.76%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|90.00%
|Communication Services
|13.21%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|19.84%
|Healthcare
|13.01%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|45.00%
|Financial Services
|8.41%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|56.72%
|Industrials
|7.25%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|39.10%
|Energy
|3.62%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|16.23%
|Consumer Defense
|2.86%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|60.90%
|Basic Materials
|2.07%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|32.05%
|Utilities
|0.53%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|21.97%
|Real Estate
|0.20%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|64.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RGAHX % Rank
|US
|82.70%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|93.85%
|Non US
|10.73%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|9.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGAHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.43%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|84.50%
|RGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RGAHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.23%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|15.49%
|RGAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.361
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 1993
28.6
28.6%
Donald D. O’Neal is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 36 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered chemical, environmental service and aerospace & defense companies. Don holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from University of California, Los Angeles graduating summa cum laude. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Don is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Martin Romo is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is president of Capital Research Company, Inc. and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee. Martin has 30 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 29 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered the global chemicals industry, mortgage and consumer financials, and select conglomerate companies. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of California, Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Carl M. Kawaja is chair of Capital Research and Management Company, part of Capital Group. He is also an equity portfolio manager. Carl has 35 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered global household products and U.S. personal care companies, along with Canadian companies. Before joining Capital, Carl was a security analyst for Gabelli & Company in New York, as well as an equity analyst for Lévesque Beaubien in Montreal.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2012
9.58
9.6%
Mark L. Casey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, Mark was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. media, entertainment, newspapers, infrastructure software, internet and document imaging. Prior to joining Capital, he was a director and product manager for Siebel Systems. He holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University graduating magna cum laude. Mark is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2013
8.92
8.9%
Anne-Marie Peterson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 27 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, she was an equity investment analyst covering U.S. retail and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, she was a partner and research analyst for Thomas Weisel Partners and before that, she was a research associate at Montgomery Securities. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Irvine. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Anne-Marie is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Christopher D. Buchbinder is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, autos, and auto parts & equipment companies. He began his career as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the Capital organization. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations from Brown University graduating cum laude. Chris is based in San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Joanna F. Jonsson is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She is also president of Capital Research and Management Company and serves on the Capital Group Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. She has 33 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 31 years. Earlier in her career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Jody covered insurance, U.S. household & personal care, restaurants & lodging and cruise lines companies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Alex Popa is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment, he covers North American rails. He has 15 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, his coverage included life & property casualty insurance, U.S. money center banks, trust and custody banks, brokers and investment banks. Prior to joining Capital, Alex held several positions in the Romanian government, serving as the prime minister’s adviser for economic affairs and secretary of state, leading the Agency for Foreign Investments. Alex holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, as a Baker Scholar, and both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics and management science & engineering from Stanford University, ranking first in his class as the Henry Ford II Scholar. Alex is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Andraz Razen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment analyst at Capital, Andraz is a generalist covering small-cap companies. He has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he also covered U.S. health care and supplies companies. Prior to joining Capital, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments in Boston. He holds a bachelor' s degree in quantitative economics from Tufts University graduating summa cum laude. Andraz is based in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Julian N. Abdey is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. Julian has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. and European small-cap financial companies such as banks and savings & loans. Before joining Capital, he was a portfolio manager and equity research analyst with HSBC Asset Management, where he covered U.S. financial companies and managed various growth-oriented funds. He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and an undergraduate degree in economics from Cambridge University. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Julian is based in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
