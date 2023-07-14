Alex Popa is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. As an equity investment, he covers North American rails. He has 15 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 12 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, his coverage included life & property casualty insurance, U.S. money center banks, trust and custody banks, brokers and investment banks. Prior to joining Capital, Alex held several positions in the Romanian government, serving as the prime minister’s adviser for economic affairs and secretary of state, leading the Agency for Foreign Investments. Alex holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, as a Baker Scholar, and both master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics and management science & engineering from Stanford University, ranking first in his class as the Henry Ford II Scholar. Alex is based in Los Angeles.