American Funds The Bond Fund of America®

RBFGX | Fund

$11.37

$72.2 B

4.11%

$0.47

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$72.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

American Funds The Bond Fund of America®

RBFGX | Fund

$11.37

$72.2 B

4.11%

$0.47

0.20%

RBFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds The Bond Fund of America®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Hoag

Fund Description

The fund seeks to maximize your level of current income and preserve your capital by investing primarily in bonds. Normally the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests at least 60% of its assets in debt securities (excluding derivatives) rated A3 or better or A- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser, and in U.S. government securities, money market instruments, cash or cash equivalents.

The fund may invest in debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.

The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.

The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

RBFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -4.3% 4.5% 88.92%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.1% 162.7% 65.52%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 63.03%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 37.18%
10 Yr -1.0%* -7.4% 12.7% 18.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.7% 131.9% 22.66%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 35.12%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 28.84%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 83.12%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 18.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -15.5% 4.5% 85.58%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.1% 162.7% 61.89%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 62.90%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 40.45%
10 Yr -1.0%* -7.4% 13.4% 36.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -34.7% 131.9% 22.75%
2021 -1.5% -6.0% 15.7% 35.12%
2020 1.8% -9.6% 118.7% 28.84%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 83.33%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 34.31%

NAV & Total Return History

RBFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBFGX Category Low Category High RBFGX % Rank
Net Assets 72.2 B 2.88 M 287 B 2.28%
Number of Holdings 3092 1 17234 9.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 B -106 M 27.6 B 3.62%
Weighting of Top 10 16.44% 3.7% 123.9% 78.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.46%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 4.20%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 4.07%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 3.87%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.46%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 3.39%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.02%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 3.01%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.91%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBFGX % Rank
Bonds 		94.80% 3.97% 268.18% 57.78%
Cash 		3.33% -181.13% 95.99% 47.14%
Convertible Bonds 		1.74% 0.00% 7.93% 40.67%
Stocks 		0.13% -0.55% 24.74% 16.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 77.13% 34.48%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 75.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBFGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 62.55%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 63.09%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 64.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 11.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 67.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.43%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 62.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 64.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBFGX % Rank
US 		0.13% -0.52% 24.47% 15.52%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 80.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBFGX % Rank
Government 		38.71% 0.00% 86.23% 22.29%
Corporate 		28.92% 0.00% 100.00% 53.14%
Securitized 		19.37% 0.00% 98.40% 83.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.39% 0.00% 95.99% 10.38%
Municipal 		0.62% 0.00% 100.00% 37.71%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 85.05%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBFGX % Rank
US 		84.28% 3.63% 210.09% 63.90%
Non US 		10.52% -6.54% 58.09% 40.38%

RBFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 20.64% 94.66%
Management Fee 0.16% 0.00% 1.76% 9.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 29.58%

Sales Fees

RBFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RBFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 2.00% 493.39% 32.51%

RBFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBFGX Category Low Category High RBFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.11% 0.00% 10.82% 41.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBFGX Category Low Category High RBFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.71% -1.28% 8.97% 50.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RBFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Hoag

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2009

13.26

13.3%

David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.

Fergus MacDonald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.

Pramod Atluri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.

David Betanzos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2016

5.92

5.9%

David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

