Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$72.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.4%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to maximize your level of current income and preserve your capital by investing primarily in bonds. Normally the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund invests at least 60% of its assets in debt securities (excluding derivatives) rated A3 or better or A- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser, and in U.S. government securities, money market instruments, cash or cash equivalents.
The fund may invest in debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.
The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in debt securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in debt securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.”
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RBEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|89.02%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|65.62%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|63.13%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|37.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|73.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|RBEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|22.75%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|35.22%
|2020
|1.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|28.94%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|83.22%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|18.50%
|Period
|RBEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|85.67%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|61.99%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|63.01%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|40.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|69.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|RBEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|22.85%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|35.22%
|2020
|1.8%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|28.94%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|83.44%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|34.43%
|RBEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.2 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|2.37%
|Number of Holdings
|3092
|1
|17234
|9.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.4 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|3.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.44%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|78.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.80%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|57.87%
|Cash
|3.33%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|47.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.74%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|40.76%
|Stocks
|0.13%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|16.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|34.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|75.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.62%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|62.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|62.82%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|64.43%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|11.14%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.65%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.16%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|62.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBEBX % Rank
|US
|0.13%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|15.62%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|80.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Government
|38.71%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|22.38%
|Corporate
|28.92%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.24%
|Securitized
|19.37%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|83.71%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.39%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|10.48%
|Municipal
|0.62%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|85.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBEBX % Rank
|US
|84.28%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|64.00%
|Non US
|10.52%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|40.48%
|RBEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|24.50%
|Management Fee
|0.16%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|9.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|77.91%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|29.81%
|RBEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RBEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RBEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|32.63%
|RBEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.31%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|75.78%
|RBEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RBEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBEBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|90.23%
|RBEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 03, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2009
13.26
13.3%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Pramod Atluri is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 23 years of investment industry experience and has been with Capital Group for six years. Prior to joining Capital, Pramod was a fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, where he also worked as a fixed income strategist and corporate bond analyst. Before that, he was a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry from the University of Chicago, where he also completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees in economics and chemistry. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Pramod is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2016
5.92
5.9%
David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
