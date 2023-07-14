Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
11.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$511 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.1%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities (common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities) of small capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (for the purpose of this requirement, net assets include net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies with small market capitalization. The Fund currently defines a small capitalization (small cap) company as one whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is no greater than the largest market capitalization of any company included in the Russell 2000 Value Index.
The Fund's sub-adviser, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc., invests the Fund's assets by pursuing a value-oriented strategy. The sub-adviser's strategy begins with a screening process that seeks to identify small cap companies whose stocks sell at discounted price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to- cash flow (P/CF) multiples. The sub-adviser favors companies that maintain strong balance sheets and have experienced management. Generally, the sub-adviser attempts to identify situations where stock prices are undervalued by the market. The sub-adviser generally sells securities when it believes they are trading for more than their intrinsic value, to generate tax losses to offset taxable gains, or if additional cash is needed to fund redemptions.
|Period
|QRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|50.32%
|1 Yr
|11.1%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|23.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|24.24%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|21.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|58.72%
* Annualized
|QRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|511 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|44.64%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|10
|1551
|85.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|240 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|25.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.10%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|5.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|85.61%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|97.83%
|Cash
|14.36%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|2.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|3.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|5.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|1.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|3.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRSIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.98%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|11.60%
|Technology
|21.91%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|1.31%
|Industrials
|16.76%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|53.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.55%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|81.18%
|Utilities
|6.53%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|4.38%
|Communication Services
|5.19%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|8.53%
|Consumer Defense
|4.95%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|30.85%
|Basic Materials
|3.96%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|74.84%
|Healthcare
|1.90%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|94.75%
|Real Estate
|1.24%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|86.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|97.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRSIX % Rank
|US
|85.61%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|95.44%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|92.19%
|QRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|75.98%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|22.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|QRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|QRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|4.82%
|QRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|27.62%
|QRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.10%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|70.61%
|QRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 13, 2002
19.98
20.0%
Steve Scruggs, CFA has been employed by BFA since January 2000. Mr. Scruggs is Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager of BFA and a Trustee of the Funds. Mr. Scruggs holds a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
