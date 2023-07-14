Home
Trending ETFs

QRSAX (Mutual Fund)

QRSAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund

QRSAX | Fund

$34.70

$511 M

0.02%

$0.01

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$511 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QRSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FPA
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steve Scruggs

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities (common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities) of small capitalization U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (for the purpose of this requirement, net assets include net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies with small market capitalization. The Fund currently defines a small capitalization (small cap) company as one whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is no greater than the largest market capitalization of any company included in the Russell 2000 Value Index.

The Fund's sub-adviser, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc., invests the Fund's assets by pursuing a value-oriented strategy. The sub-adviser's strategy begins with a screening process that seeks to identify small cap companies whose stocks sell at discounted price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to- cash flow (P/CF) multiples. The sub-adviser favors companies that maintain strong balance sheets and have experienced management. Generally, the sub-adviser attempts to identify situations where stock prices are undervalued by the market. The sub-adviser generally sells securities when it believes they are trading for more than their intrinsic value, to generate tax losses to offset taxable gains, or if additional cash is needed to fund redemptions.

Read More

QRSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -10.6% 21.3% 51.18%
1 Yr 11.0% -16.4% 28.1% 24.30%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% 24.46%
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% 22.60%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 59.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -36.7% 212.9% 19.12%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -9.3% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -12.9% 21.3% 49.25%
1 Yr 11.0% -16.4% 46.4% 22.75%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 112.7% 22.37%
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% 21.33%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 57.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -36.7% 212.9% 19.12%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.6% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QRSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QRSAX Category Low Category High QRSAX % Rank
Net Assets 511 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 44.85%
Number of Holdings 55 10 1551 86.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 240 M 812 K 2.82 B 25.38%
Weighting of Top 10 46.10% 4.8% 95.7% 5.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Bank Mmda Usbfs Sweep 18.94%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QRSAX % Rank
Stocks 		85.61% 14.38% 100.16% 98.05%
Cash 		14.36% -52.43% 47.85% 2.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 5.63% 4.12%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 89.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 91.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 91.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRSAX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.98% 0.00% 35.71% 11.82%
Technology 		21.91% 0.00% 34.03% 1.53%
Industrials 		16.76% 0.65% 48.61% 54.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.55% 0.00% 51.62% 81.40%
Utilities 		6.53% 0.00% 13.86% 4.60%
Communication Services 		5.19% 0.00% 24.90% 8.75%
Consumer Defense 		4.95% 0.00% 13.22% 31.07%
Basic Materials 		3.96% 0.00% 67.30% 75.05%
Healthcare 		1.90% 0.00% 25.76% 94.97%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 44.41% 86.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 99.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRSAX % Rank
US 		85.61% 11.42% 100.16% 95.66%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 99.78%

QRSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QRSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.05% 37.36% 77.73%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.50% 23.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

QRSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QRSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QRSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 252.00% 5.50%

QRSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QRSAX Category Low Category High QRSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 7.65% 94.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QRSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QRSAX Category Low Category High QRSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -1.43% 4.13% 71.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QRSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QRSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steve Scruggs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2002

19.98

20.0%

Steve Scruggs, CFA has been employed by BFA since January 2000. Mr. Scruggs is Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager of BFA and a Trustee of the Funds. Mr. Scruggs holds a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

