Under normal conditions, at least 60% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in common stock, rights and warrants of mid-capitalization companies. Mid-capitalization companies are defined as those whose market capitalizations are similar to the market capitalization of companies in the S&P Midcap 400 Index, a widely used benchmark for mid-sized U.S. company stock performance. The market capitalization range of the S&P Midcap 400 as of December 31, 2021was approximately 1.7billion to 33.7 billion. Typically, the Fund will be diversified throughout all major industry sectors. However, more emphasis is given to capitalization levels and there are occasions when all sectors are not represented in the Fund’s portfolio.

For the portion of the portfolio allocated to mid-capitalization companies, the Fund employs a quantitative investment approach that utilizes an investment model to determine which securities are to be added or removed from the Fund’s portfolio on an annual basis. Stocks in the portfolio whose value has risen above or fallen below the predetermined market capitalization ranges are sold, while new undervalued stocks that have moved into the predetermined capitalization ranges are added to the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s holdings are then restructured to create an equally weighted portfolio of equity securities.

Depending on the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions, the Fund may allocate up to 40% of its net assets to equity securities of large-capitalization or small-capitalization companies. The Fund pursues this objective by primarily investing in derivatives, mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to the desired market sector. When selecting these investments, the Adviser continually evaluates style and, market capitalization factors utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance.

The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities. The Fund also may invest in index funds, index-based investments, open-end investment companies, and exchange traded funds.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.