Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$36.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FLCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Meeder Quantex Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Meeder Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 20, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Meeder

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, at least 60% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in common stock, rights and warrants of mid-capitalization companies. Mid-capitalization companies are defined as those whose market capitalizations are similar to the market capitalization of companies in the S&P Midcap 400 Index, a widely used benchmark for mid-sized U.S. company stock performance. The market capitalization range of the S&P Midcap 400 as of December 31, 2021was approximately 1.7billion to 33.7 billion. Typically, the Fund will be diversified throughout all major industry sectors. However, more emphasis is given to capitalization levels and there are occasions when all sectors are not represented in the Fund’s portfolio.

For the portion of the portfolio allocated to mid-capitalization companies, the Fund employs a quantitative investment approach that utilizes an investment model to determine which securities are to be added or removed from the Fund’s portfolio on an annual basis. Stocks in the portfolio whose value has risen above or fallen below the predetermined market capitalization ranges are sold, while new undervalued stocks that have moved into the predetermined capitalization ranges are added to the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s holdings are then restructured to create an equally weighted portfolio of equity securities.

Depending on the Adviser’s assessment of market conditions, the Fund may allocate up to 40% of its net assets to equity securities of large-capitalization or small-capitalization companies. The Fund pursues this objective by primarily investing in derivatives, mutual funds or exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that provide exposure to the desired market sector. When selecting these investments, the Adviser continually evaluates style and, market capitalization factors utilizing a series of quantitative models to perform fundamental and technical analysis in order to identify opportunities that have the best attributes for outperformance.

The Fund may invest directly in derivatives, such as options and futures contracts, or in underlying funds investing in futures contracts and options on futures contracts. These investments may be used to earn extra income, to provide adequate liquidity, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, or to maintain a fully invested position in equity securities. The Fund also may invest in index funds, index-based investments, open-end investment companies, and exchange traded funds.

Other than as set forth in the SAI, the investment policies and limitations of the Fund are not fundamental and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Meeder Funds without shareholder approval.

Read More

FLCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -10.8% 26.2% 30.71%
1 Yr 8.4% -29.4% 26.4% 35.43%
3 Yr 6.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 72.31%
5 Yr -1.6%* -14.9% 42.0% 70.56%
10 Yr 1.1%* -8.0% 20.5% 49.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -41.6% 42.6% 66.49%
2021 4.5% -23.5% 23.2% 83.96%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 89.65%
2019 4.1% -2.6% 7.5% 75.84%
2018 -2.6% -8.8% 3.8% 8.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -19.1% 22.1% 28.87%
1 Yr 8.4% -29.4% 36.6% 30.37%
3 Yr 6.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 71.97%
5 Yr -1.6%* -13.5% 42.0% 78.35%
10 Yr 4.3%* -3.7% 21.6% 60.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -41.6% 42.6% 66.49%
2021 4.5% -23.5% 23.2% 83.96%
2020 -2.0% -8.6% 93.7% 89.65%
2019 4.1% -2.6% 7.5% 75.84%
2018 -2.6% -7.6% 3.8% 22.70%

NAV & Total Return History

FLCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLCGX Category Low Category High FLCGX % Rank
Net Assets 36.8 M 504 K 30.4 B 95.55%
Number of Holdings 105 9 2354 35.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.6 M 129 K 9.16 B 90.81%
Weighting of Top 10 47.80% 5.3% 99.9% 4.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 40.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCGX % Rank
Stocks 		100.65% 85.69% 100.65% 0.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 94.49%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 94.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 94.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 94.49%
Cash 		-0.65% -0.65% 14.30% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCGX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 29.62% 11.02%
Technology 		14.79% 0.00% 30.07% 7.61%
Industrials 		14.50% 0.00% 29.02% 58.79%
Financial Services 		12.05% 0.00% 60.11% 93.18%
Healthcare 		11.01% 0.00% 32.47% 33.60%
Real Estate 		6.03% 0.00% 40.74% 70.34%
Utilities 		5.70% 0.00% 24.69% 53.28%
Communication Services 		5.54% 0.00% 19.80% 21.00%
Basic Materials 		5.17% 0.00% 23.88% 55.38%
Consumer Defense 		4.87% 0.00% 33.79% 66.40%
Energy 		4.83% 0.00% 29.17% 80.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLCGX % Rank
US 		100.25% 55.79% 100.30% 1.84%
Non US 		0.40% 0.00% 36.04% 90.03%

FLCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% 0.01% 16.27% 16.89%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 81.15%
12b-1 Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.00% 28.92%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 50.49%

Sales Fees

FLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 0.00% 227.00% 74.57%

FLCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLCGX Category Low Category High FLCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.13% 0.00% 8.88% 4.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLCGX Category Low Category High FLCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.05% -1.84% 4.73% 93.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Meeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 1988

33.77

33.8%

Robert S. Meeder, Jr. is President and CEO of Meeder Investment Management and brings over 30 years of investment industry experience. Mr. Meeder has been President of Meeder Investment Management, Inc. since 1991 and has been a member of the team managing the Funds and Portfolios since 1992. In addition to his executive duties, Mr. Meeder is involved in the development of investment policy and client relationships for Meeder Investment Management, Inc.

Joseph Bell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Joseph Bell, CFA, CMT. Mr. Bell is a Portfolio Manager and has been associated with the Adviser since March 2018, when he joined the team managing the Funds. Mr. Bell was previously a Senior Market Strategist and a Senior Equity Analyst at Schaeffer’s Investment Research.

Yuntaek Pae

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 16, 2021

1.12

1.1%

Yuntaek Pae, PhD, CFA. Dr. Pae joined Meeder Asset Management as the Director of Research in April 2021. He worked for Allianz Global Investors in South Korea as an equity analyst between 2005 and 2007. He earned a PhD degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

