Trending ETFs

AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund

mutual fund
QMNRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.05 -0.54%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (QMNIX) Primary N (QMNNX) Retirement (QMNRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund

QMNRX | Fund

$9.27

$146 M

5.71%

$0.53

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$146 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 282.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QMNRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AQR Equity Market Neutral Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AQR Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 07, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrea Frazzini

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investors with returns from the potential gains from its long and short equity positions. The Fund is designed to be market- or beta-neutral, which means that the Fund seeks to achieve returns that are not closely correlated with the returns of the equity markets in which the Fund invests. Accordingly, the Adviser, on average, intends to target a portfolio beta of zero over a normal business cycle. Achieving zero portfolio beta would result in returns with no correlation to the equity markets in which the Fund invests over a normal business cycle.Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity instruments and equity related and/or derivative instruments. Equity instruments include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares or interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or REIT-like entities (“Equity Instruments”). Equity related and/or derivative instruments are investments that provide exposure to the performance of equity instruments, including equity swaps (both single-name and index swaps), equity index futures and exchange-traded funds and similar pooled investment vehicles (collectively, “Equity Derivative Instruments” and together with Equity Instruments, “Instruments”).In managing the Fund, the Adviser takes long positions in those Instruments that, based on proprietary quantitative models, the Adviser forecasts to be undervalued and likely to increase in price, and takes short positions in those Instruments that the Adviser forecasts to be overvalued and likely to decrease in price.The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size. The Fund will generally invest in instruments of companies located in global developed markets, including the United States. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser considers global developed markets to be those countries included in the MSCI World Index. The Fund does not limit its investments to any one country and may invest in any one country without limit.The Adviser uses a set of value, momentum, quality and other economic indicators to generate an investment portfolio based on the Adviser’s global security selection and asset allocation models.Value indicators identify investments that appear cheap based on fundamental measures. Examples of value indicators include using price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios for choosing individual equities.Momentum indicators identify investments showing signs of improvement, whether based on prices or fundamentals. Examples of momentum indicators include simple price momentum for choosing individual equities based on strong recent performance.Quality indicators identify stable companies in good business health, including those with strong profitability and stable earnings.Sentiment indicators identify companies favored by high-conviction investors or companies whose management is acting in shareholder-friendly ways.In addition to these indicators, the Adviser may use a number of additional indicators based on the Adviser’sproprietary research. The Adviser may add or modify the economic indicators employed in selecting portfolio holdings from time to time.Applying these indicators, the Adviser takes long or short positions in sectors, industries and companies that it believes are attractive or unattractive.The Fund may, but is not required to, hedge exposure to foreign currencies using foreign currency forwards or futures.The Fund, when taking a long equity position, will purchase a security that will benefit from an increase in the price of that security. When taking a short equity position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. A short equity position will benefit from a decrease in price of the security and will lose value if the price of the security increases. Similarly, the Fund also takes long and short positions in Equity Derivative Instruments. A long position in an Equity Derivative Instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. A short position in an Equity Derivative Instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will lose value if the price of the underlying instrument increases. Simultaneously engaging in long investing and short selling is designed to reduce the net exposure of the overall portfolio to general market movements.The Fund uses Equity Derivative Instruments and foreign currency forwards as a substitute for investing in conventional securities and for investment purposes to increase its economic exposure to a particular security, index or currency in a cost-effective manner. At times, the Fund may gain all equity or currency exposure through the use of Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments, and may invest in such instruments without limitation. The Fund’s use of Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of an asset underlying an Equity Derivative Instrument or currency derivative instrument and results in increased volatility, which means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments that have a leveraging effect. For example, if the Adviserseeks to gain enhanced exposure to a specific asset through an Equity Derivative Instrument providing leveraged exposure to the asset and that Equity Derivative Instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified. If that investment decreases in value, however, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. A decline in the Fund’s assets due to losses magnified by the Equity Derivative Instruments providing leveraged exposure may require the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions to satisfy its obligations, to meet redemption requests or to meet asset segregation requirements when it may not be advantageous to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Equity Derivative Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective.The Adviser, on average, will target an annualized volatility level for the Fund of 6%. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s targeted annualized forecasted volatility will typically range between 4% and 9%; however, the actual or realized volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. Actual or realized volatility can and will differ from the forecasted or target volatility described above.A significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents including, but not limited to, money market instruments, U.S. treasury bills, interests in short-term investment funds or shares of money market or short-term bond funds. These cash or cash equivalent holdings serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also earn income for the Fund.When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund is expected to have annual turnover of approximately 200% to 400%, although actual portfolio turnover may be higher or lower and will be affected by market conditions. This estimated annual portfolio turnover rate is based on the expected regular turnover resulting from the Fund’s implementation of its investment strategy, and does not take into account turnover that may occur as a result of purchases and redemptions into and out of the Fund’s portfolio.
QMNRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.6% 15.8% 1.00%
1 Yr 7.8% -33.0% 41.7% 78.64%
3 Yr 5.0%* -10.5% 13.4% 97.96%
5 Yr -3.7%* -4.8% 11.1% 96.39%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.0% -31.7% 23.2% 98.98%
2021 7.8% -20.7% 10.7% 93.81%
2020 -11.8% -12.4% 14.7% 97.78%
2019 -3.8% -13.2% 12.9% 35.44%
2018 -2.5% -11.7% 7.9% 21.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.7% 15.8% 1.00%
1 Yr 7.8% -33.0% 41.7% 77.67%
3 Yr 5.0%* -10.5% 13.4% 97.96%
5 Yr -3.7%* -4.8% 11.1% 96.39%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMNRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 20.0% -31.7% 23.2% 98.98%
2021 7.8% -20.7% 10.7% 93.81%
2020 -11.8% -12.4% 14.7% 97.78%
2019 -3.8% -12.7% 12.9% 60.76%
2018 -2.5% -11.5% 13.2% 31.43%

NAV & Total Return History

QMNRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QMNRX Category Low Category High QMNRX % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 105 K 12.6 B 68.27%
Number of Holdings 2312 5 2526 6.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M -619 M 6.53 B 36.54%
Weighting of Top 10 95.26% 7.6% 96.1% 3.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Limited Purpose Cash Investment 49.70%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 20.65%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 17.63%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 17.57%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 17.34%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 16.77%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 13.62%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 12.38%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.92%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QMNRX % Rank
Other 		49.70% -11.90% 43.69% 2.88%
Bonds 		37.20% -1.04% 63.30% 4.81%
Cash 		19.10% -225.56% 102.75% 85.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 92.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 95.47% 92.31%
Stocks 		-5.99% -57.09% 325.56% 87.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMNRX % Rank
Government 		65.82% 0.00% 73.33% 2.88%
Cash & Equivalents 		31.52% 0.00% 100.00% 92.31%
Derivative 		2.66% 0.00% 30.95% 18.27%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 87.50%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 46.15%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.82% 87.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMNRX % Rank
US 		37.20% -1.04% 80.93% 6.73%
Non US 		0.00% -64.71% 9.68% 85.58%

QMNRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QMNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.73% 9.52% 73.79%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.13% 1.65% 53.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

QMNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QMNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QMNRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 282.00% 30.00% 483.00% 69.66%

QMNRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QMNRX Category Low Category High QMNRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.71% 0.00% 0.75% 86.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QMNRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QMNRX Category Low Category High QMNRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.13% -2.49% 4.20% 48.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QMNRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QMNRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrea Frazzini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 07, 2014

7.65

7.7%

Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.

Michele Aghassi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Michele Aghassi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where she serves as a portfolio manager for the firm's equity strategies. Throughout her tenure at AQR, she has been a leader in research and strategy development, contributing to the advancement of the stock selection investment process. She played a key role in launching the firm’s emerging equities strategy in 2008 and developed the proprietary robust optimization technology that AQR uses to build portfolios. In addition to her responsibilities at AQR, she serves on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Journal of Portfolio Management. Earlier in her career, Michele worked as a quantitative analyst in the proprietary equities department of D.E. Shaw & Co. Michele graduated magna cum laude from Brown University with a B.Sc. in applied mathematics and subsequently earned a Ph.D. in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow and an MIT Presidential Graduate Fellow.

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.

John Huss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Clifford Asness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Dr. Asness is a Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer at AQR Capital Management. He is an research notable for its relevance and enduring value to investment professionals. Prior to co-founding AQR Capital Management, he was a Managing Director and Director of Quantitative Research for the Asset Management Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. Dr. Asness is on the editorial board of The Journal of Portfolio Management, the governing board of the Courant Institute of Mathematical Finance at NYU, the Board of Directors of the Q-Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

