The Fund seeks to provide investors with returns from the potential gains from its long and short equity positions. The Fund is designed to be market- or beta-neutral, which means that the Fund seeks to achieve returns that are not closely correlated with the returns of the equity markets in which the Fund invests. Accordingly, the Adviser , on average, intends to target a portfolio beta of zero over a normal business cycle. Achieving zero portfolio beta would result in returns with no correlation to the equity markets in which the Fund invests over a normal business cycle. Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity instruments and equity related and/or derivative instruments. Equity instruments include common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares or interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or REIT-like entities (“Equity Instruments”). Equity related and/or derivative instruments are investments that provide exposure to the performance of equity instruments, including equity swaps (both single-name and index swaps), equity index futures and exchange-traded funds and similar pooled investment vehicles (collectively, “Equity Derivative Instruments” and together with Equity Instruments, “Instruments”). In managing the Fund, the Adviser takes long positions in those Instruments that, based on proprietary quantitative models, the Adviser forecasts to be undervalued and likely to increase in price, and takes short positions in those Instruments that the Adviser forecasts to be overvalued and likely to decrease in price. The Fund may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size. The Fund will generally invest in instruments of companies located in global developed markets, including the United States. As of the date of this prospectus, the Adviser considers global developed markets to be those countries included in the MSCI World Index . The Fund does not limit its investments to any one country and may invest in any one country without limit. The Adviser uses a set of value, momentum, quality and other economic indicators to generate an investment portfolio based on the Adviser’s global security selection and asset allocation models. • Value indicators identify investments that appear cheap based on fundamental measures. Examples of value indicators include using price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios for choosing individual equities. • Momentum indicators identify investments showing signs of improvement, whether based on prices or fundamentals. Examples of momentum indicators include simple price momentum for choosing individual equities based on strong recent performance. • Quality indicators identify stable companies in good business health, including those with strong profitability and stable earnings. • Sentiment indicators identify companies favored by high-conviction investors or companies whose management is acting in shareholder-friendly ways. • In addition to these indicators, the Adviser may use a number of additional indicators based on the Adviser’s proprietary research. The Adviser may add or modify the economic indicators employed in selecting portfolio holdings from time to time. Applying these indicators, the Adviser takes long or short positions in sectors, industries and companies that it believes are attractive or unattractive. The Fund may, but is not required to, hedge exposure to foreign currencies using foreign currency forwards or futures. The Fund, when taking a long equity position, will purchase a security that will benefit from an increase in the price of that security. When taking a short equity position, the Fund borrows the security from a third party and sells it at the then current market price. A short equity position will benefit from a decrease in price of the security and will lose value if the price of the security increases. Similarly, the Fund also takes long and short positions in Equity Derivative Instruments. A long position in an Equity Derivative Instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. A short position in an Equity Derivative Instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument and will lose value if the price of the underlying instrument increases. Simultaneously engaging in long investing and short selling is designed to reduce the net exposure of the overall portfolio to general market movements. The Fund uses Equity Derivative Instruments and foreign currency forwards as a substitute for investing in conventional securities and for investment purposes to increase its economic exposure to a particular security, index or currency in a cost-effective manner. At times, the Fund may gain all equity or currency exposure through the use of Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments, and may invest in such instruments without limitation. The Fund’s use of Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of an asset underlying an Equity Derivative Instrument or currency derivative instrument and results in increased volatility , which means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use Equity Derivative Instruments and currency derivative instruments that have a leveraging effect. For example, if the Adviser seeks to gain enhanced exposure to a specific asset through an Equity Derivative Instrument providing leveraged exposure to the asset and that Equity Derivative Instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified. If that investment decreases in value, however, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. A decline in the Fund’s assets due to losses magnified by the Equity Derivative Instruments providing leveraged exposure may require the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions to satisfy its obligations, to meet redemption requests or to meet asset segregation requirements when it may not be advantageous to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Equity Derivative Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser , on average, will target an annualized volatility level for the Fund of 6%. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. The Adviser expects that the Fund’s targeted annualized forecasted volatility will typically range between 4% and 9%; however, the actual or realized volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. Actual or realized volatility can and will differ from the forecasted or target volatility described above. A significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalents including, but not limited to, money market instruments, U.S. treasury bills, interests in short-term investment funds or shares of money market or short-term bond funds. These cash or cash equivalent holdings serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also earn income for the Fund. When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund is expected to have annual turnover of approximately 200% to 400%, although actual portfolio turnover may be higher or lower and will be affected by market conditions. This estimated annual portfolio turnover rate is based on the expected regular turnover resulting from the Fund’s implementation of its investment strategy, and does not take into account turnover that may occur as a result of purchases and redemptions into and out of the Fund’s portfolio.