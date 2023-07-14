Dividend Investing Ideas Center
14.6%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$291 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser. The Fund will typically invest primarily in equity (common and preferred stocks) or investment grade fixed income securities either directly through individual stocks and American Depositary Receipts (a security that trades in the U.S. financial markets representing a security of a non-U.S. company) (“ADRs”) or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities without any restriction on maturity. Investments in ETFs and other investment companies may provide the Fund exposure to equity, income, sectors, subsectors, domestic positions and international positions (including emerging markets), including positions relating to companies with small (less than $2 billion) and/or medium ($2 to $5 billion) market capitalization. Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund may employ short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets. The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover.
The Subadviser defines a market leader as an asset class that has the highest price momentum (such as mid-cap equity compared to all equities). The Subadviser measures asset class price momentum by reference to an ETF that is representative of the asset class. Among representative ETFs, the Subadviser selects those with the highest price momentum, when compared to other ETFs in the asset class. In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various market indexes to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term total return performance of each market index and usually invests the Fund’s assets in the top-performing equity securities within the top-ranked market indexes in accordance with Subadviser and third-party algorithms. The Subadviser may evaluate all indexes and individual equity securities as often as daily based on rankings, but it may reallocate less often in order to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. The Subadviser’s ranking strategy attempts to respond to both the performance of each equity security, as well as the performance of the market indices.
The Subadviser typically assigns each holding in which it invests a minimum holding period, though the actual holding period and allocation weightings will depend on the performance ranking. The allocation weightings will likely not be changed for a period longer than the assigned holding period. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund.
Finally, in making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser may utilize proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price and volatility patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser also uses these proprietary and third-party analysis models to implement its dynamic asset allocation strategy which, at any time for defensive purposes, may result in a large portion or all of the fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in investment grade fixed income securities, cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the preceding investment analysis.
|YTD
|14.6%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|5.79%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|4.96%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|78.15%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|77.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|87.55%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|95.00%
|2020
|8.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|2.67%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|2.74%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|97.56%
|YTD
|14.6%
|-23.0%
|53.7%
|5.79%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|4.96%
|3 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|77.59%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|80.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.6%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|87.97%
|2021
|-5.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|95.00%
|2020
|8.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|2.67%
|2019
|6.0%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|2.74%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|97.56%
|Net Assets
|291 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|43.21%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|3255
|81.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|522 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|27.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|22.2%
|100.0%
|0.81%
|Stocks
|78.93%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|12.35%
|Other
|70.94%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|0.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|28.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|55.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|82.30%
|Cash
|-49.87%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|99.18%
|Healthcare
|30.63%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|1.94%
|Real Estate
|28.19%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|9.22%
|Financial Services
|9.29%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|65.53%
|Technology
|8.77%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|80.10%
|Industrials
|6.10%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|74.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.82%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|76.21%
|Consumer Defense
|3.15%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|82.04%
|Utilities
|2.83%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|53.40%
|Communication Services
|2.81%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|69.42%
|Energy
|2.46%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|77.67%
|Basic Materials
|1.95%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|80.10%
|US
|78.40%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|7.41%
|Non US
|0.53%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|71.19%
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|50.84%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|90.91%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|46.22%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|64.20%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 09, 2013
8.81
8.8%
Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser
Mar 12, 2018
4.22
4.2%
Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
