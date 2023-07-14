Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Quantified Market Leaders Fund

mutual fund
QMLAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.16 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QMLFX) Primary Adv (QMLAX)
QMLAX (Mutual Fund)

Quantified Market Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.16 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QMLFX) Primary Adv (QMLAX)
QMLAX (Mutual Fund)

Quantified Market Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.16 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inv (QMLFX) Primary Adv (QMLAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Market Leaders Fund

QMLAX | Fund

$10.16

$291 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.2%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$291 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Market Leaders Fund

QMLAX | Fund

$10.16

$291 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.00%

QMLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Market Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerry Wagner

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser. The Fund will typically invest primarily in equity (common and preferred stocks) or investment grade fixed income securities either directly through individual stocks and American Depositary Receipts (a security that trades in the U.S. financial markets representing a security of a non-U.S. company) (“ADRs”) or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities without any restriction on maturity. Investments in ETFs and other investment companies may provide the Fund exposure to equity, income, sectors, subsectors, domestic positions and international positions (including emerging markets), including positions relating to companies with small (less than $2 billion) and/or medium ($2 to $5 billion) market capitalization. Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund may employ short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets. The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover.

The Subadviser defines a market leader as an asset class that has the highest price momentum (such as mid-cap equity compared to all equities). The Subadviser measures asset class price momentum by reference to an ETF that is representative of the asset class. Among representative ETFs, the Subadviser selects those with the highest price momentum, when compared to other ETFs in the asset class. In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various market indexes to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term total return performance of each market index and usually invests the Fund’s assets in the top-performing equity securities within the top-ranked market indexes in accordance with Subadviser and third-party algorithms. The Subadviser may evaluate all indexes and individual equity securities as often as daily based on rankings, but it may reallocate less often in order to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. The Subadviser’s ranking strategy attempts to respond to both the performance of each equity security, as well as the performance of the market indices.

The Subadviser typically assigns each holding in which it invests a minimum holding period, though the actual holding period and allocation weightings will depend on the performance ranking. The allocation weightings will likely not be changed for a period longer than the assigned holding period. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund.

Finally, in making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser may utilize proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price and volatility patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser also uses these proprietary and third-party analysis models to implement its dynamic asset allocation strategy which, at any time for defensive purposes, may result in a large portion or all of the fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in investment grade fixed income securities, cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the preceding investment analysis.

Read More

QMLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -12.3% 53.7% 6.20%
1 Yr 12.8% -18.8% 40.4% 5.37%
3 Yr -4.3%* -18.4% 16.1% 79.41%
5 Yr -3.4%* -13.4% 10.2% 78.13%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 89.21%
2021 -5.4% -10.0% 21.8% 93.75%
2020 7.9% -5.8% 15.2% 3.11%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 4.11%
2018 -5.6% -6.8% 0.3% 97.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.2% -23.0% 53.7% 6.20%
1 Yr 12.8% -18.8% 40.4% 5.37%
3 Yr -4.3%* -18.4% 16.1% 78.88%
5 Yr -3.4%* -13.4% 10.2% 83.18%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -48.5% 15.7% 89.63%
2021 -5.4% -10.0% 21.8% 93.75%
2020 7.9% -5.8% 15.2% 3.11%
2019 5.8% -2.2% 6.5% 4.11%
2018 -5.6% -6.8% 0.3% 97.07%

NAV & Total Return History

QMLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QMLAX Category Low Category High QMLAX % Rank
Net Assets 291 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 43.62%
Number of Holdings 13 2 3255 85.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 522 M 349 K 12.1 B 27.98%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.2% 100.0% 0.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Iwf3196 31.18%
  2. Iwf3196 31.18%
  3. Iwf3196 31.18%
  4. Iwf3196 31.18%
  5. Iwf3196 31.18%
  6. Iwf3196 31.18%
  7. Iwf3196 31.18%
  8. Iwf3196 31.18%
  9. Iwf3196 31.18%
  10. Iwf3196 31.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QMLAX % Rank
Stocks 		78.93% 0.00% 238.38% 12.76%
Other 		70.94% -72.87% 73.78% 1.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 92.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 93.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 97.12%
Cash 		-49.87% -65.52% 88.88% 99.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMLAX % Rank
Healthcare 		30.63% 0.00% 38.63% 2.43%
Real Estate 		28.19% 0.00% 99.45% 9.71%
Financial Services 		9.29% 0.00% 98.22% 66.02%
Technology 		8.77% 0.00% 85.77% 80.58%
Industrials 		6.10% 0.00% 23.85% 74.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.82% 0.00% 25.83% 76.70%
Consumer Defense 		3.15% 0.00% 37.51% 82.52%
Utilities 		2.83% 0.00% 91.12% 53.88%
Communication Services 		2.81% 0.00% 21.61% 69.90%
Energy 		2.46% 0.00% 60.89% 78.16%
Basic Materials 		1.95% 0.00% 56.73% 80.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMLAX % Rank
US 		78.40% -1.19% 235.84% 7.82%
Non US 		0.53% -6.82% 98.11% 71.60%

QMLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QMLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.00% 0.21% 4.40% 21.43%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 43.21%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

QMLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QMLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QMLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.75% 441.00% 100.00%

QMLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QMLAX Category Low Category High QMLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 93.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QMLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QMLAX Category Low Category High QMLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.48% -2.01% 13.72% 96.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QMLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QMLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2013

8.81

8.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×