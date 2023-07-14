Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
QISOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QISIX) Primary Other (QISOX) Retirement (QISRX)
QISOX (Mutual Fund)

Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QISIX) Primary Other (QISOX) Retirement (QISRX)
QISOX (Mutual Fund)

Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.02 -0.16%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (QISIX) Primary Other (QISOX) Retirement (QISRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund

QISOX | Fund

$12.17

$23.9 M

1.24%

$0.15

1.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund

QISOX | Fund

$12.17

$23.9 M

1.24%

$0.15

1.63%

QISOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pear Tree Polaris International Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pear Tree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    10294
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sumanta Biswas

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, International Opportunities Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by foreign markets issuers. A foreign markets issuer is an issuer operating in any industry sector that derives at least 50 percent of its gross revenues or profits from goods or services produced in non-U.S. markets or from sales made in non-U.S. markets. Issuers in which International Opportunities Fund invests may have any market capitalization. Equity securities include common and preferred shares, warrants and other rights derivative of or convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and Indian participatory notes (generally an interest in a pool of Indian-listed securities that is traded exclusively outside India by non-Indian registered investors), as well as shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), each of which invests at least 80 percent of its net assets in similar securities issued by foreign markets issuers.
To manage International Opportunities Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser generally seeks to identify more than 30 foreign markets securities that the sub-adviser considers as having the best opportunity for total return. To select specific investments, the sub-adviser is opportunistic, that is, looking for market inefficiencies using a proprietary quantitative
investment process focused on bottom-up fundamental research. International Opportunities Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.
International Opportunities Fund also may utilize options in an attempt to improve the risk/return profile of International Opportunities Fund’s returns. International Opportunities Fund also may for hedging purposes buy and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in connection with its investments.
Generally, International Opportunities Fund invests in foreign markets issuers in the countries represented by the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. As of June 30, 2022, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index comprised issuers from countries representing 22 developed markets and 24 emerging markets. International Opportunities Fund generally will be invested in issuers in fifteen or more foreign countries and fifteen or more industry sectors. However, International Opportunities Fund may be invested in securities from any country, any industry sector, or of any market capitalization amount.
Read More

QISOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% 3.8% 21.3% 7.32%
1 Yr 17.7% -2.3% 25.7% 28.57%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.9% 10.0% 25.00%
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 5.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -35.4% -11.5% 31.33%
2021 0.5% -3.5% 8.5% 86.25%
2020 4.0% 1.0% 6.6% 40.00%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% -0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -15.4% 21.3% 7.32%
1 Yr 17.7% -16.0% 25.7% 28.57%
3 Yr 6.4%* -3.9% 9.7% 26.25%
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 7.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QISOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -35.4% -11.5% 31.33%
2021 0.5% -3.5% 8.5% 86.25%
2020 4.0% 1.0% 6.6% 40.00%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% -0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QISOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QISOX Category Low Category High QISOX % Rank
Net Assets 23.9 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 97.62%
Number of Holdings 68 2 4427 89.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.38 M 2.54 M 420 M 93.98%
Weighting of Top 10 24.60% 2.3% 100.0% 22.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  2. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  3. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  4. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  5. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  6. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  7. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  8. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  9. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%
  10. Sinbon Electronics Co Ltd 5.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QISOX % Rank
Stocks 		96.97% 87.39% 99.95% 69.88%
Cash 		2.56% -0.19% 13.01% 28.92%
Other 		0.47% -2.29% 1.64% 36.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 71.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 66.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 73.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QISOX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		27.42% 3.31% 27.42% 1.20%
Technology 		22.12% 0.00% 22.43% 3.61%
Financial Services 		21.69% 2.16% 21.69% 1.20%
Industrials 		12.46% 12.46% 32.63% 97.59%
Basic Materials 		4.30% 0.00% 13.14% 86.75%
Consumer Defense 		3.64% 2.29% 24.54% 85.54%
Real Estate 		3.09% 0.00% 12.22% 87.95%
Communication Services 		2.98% 1.47% 14.57% 73.49%
Utilities 		2.29% 0.00% 4.57% 38.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 18.67% 97.59%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 12.34% 96.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QISOX % Rank
Non US 		95.21% 84.83% 99.18% 73.49%
US 		1.76% 0.00% 9.36% 25.30%

QISOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.07% 2.73% 19.75%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 1.04% 55.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.95%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.03% 0.25% 4.76%

Sales Fees

QISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QISOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 1.00% 185.00% 52.56%

QISOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QISOX Category Low Category High QISOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.24% 0.00% 2.82% 39.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QISOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QISOX Category Low Category High QISOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.72% 0.03% 2.41% 80.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QISOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QISOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sumanta Biswas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Sumanta Biswas, CFA, serves as Polaris Capital Management, LLC’s Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2012. Mr. Biswas has been a partner at the Polaris Capital Management since 2007. Mr. Biswas’ professional experience includes completion of an internship at Delta Partners of Boston in 2001 where he served as an equity research analyst. From 1996 through July of 2000, he was an officer of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 1995, Mr. Biswas participated in the initial public offering of Electro Steel Casting, Ltd. of India while interning at IFB Finance Ltd. of India. In 1993, he was an engineering project manager trainee with Bridge & Roof Company of Calcutta, India, one of the largest construction companies in India. Mr. Biswas received a master’s of science degree in finance from Boston College in 2001, and an MBA from Calcutta University in India in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from North Bengal University in 1993, and holds a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Bin Xiao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Bin Xiao has became an Analyst with Polaris since 2006. Mr. Bin was in internship at HSBC Global Investment Banking in 2005, and in internship at Polaris Capital Management in 2004/2005. In 2002 to 2004 Mr. Bin serves as a software architect and project manager at PNC Financial Service Group (PFPC), following positions as an information systems engineer and software engineer at Vanguard Group and RIT Research Corporation respectively.

Jason Crawshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2019

2.54

2.5%

Jason is a portfolio manager and conducts fundamental analysis of potential investment opportunities. He brings over 20 years of investment industry experience to the firm. His prior professional experience includes portfolio management roles at Liberty Square Asset Management where he managed a France only portfolio and co-managed international long and long/short funds. He has held past portfolio management roles at Brait Specialized Funds and Equinox and equity research positions at Coronation Securities and Firstcorp Merchant Bank. Mr. Crawshaw obtained his master’s in business administration from University of Notre Dame and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in 1992.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×