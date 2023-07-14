Under normal market conditions, International Opportunities Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities issued by foreign markets issuers. A foreign markets issuer is an issuer operating in any industry sector that derives at least 50 percent of its gross revenues or profits from goods or services produced in non-U.S. markets or from sales made in non-U.S. markets. Issuers in which International Opportunities Fund invests may have any market capitalization. Equity securities include common and preferred shares, warrants and other rights derivative of or convertible into common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and Indian participatory notes (generally an interest in a pool of Indian-listed securities that is traded exclusively outside India by non-Indian registered investors), as well as shares of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), each of which invests at least 80 percent of its net assets in similar securities issued by foreign markets issuers.

To manage International Opportunities Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser generally seeks to identify more than 30 foreign markets securities that the sub-adviser considers as having the best opportunity for total return. To select specific investments, the sub-adviser is opportunistic, that is, looking for market inefficiencies using a proprietary quantitative

investment process focused on bottom-up fundamental research. International Opportunities Fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers.

International Opportunities Fund also may utilize options in an attempt to improve the risk/return profile of International Opportunities Fund’s returns. International Opportunities Fund also may for hedging purposes buy and sell forward foreign currency exchange contracts in connection with its investments.

Generally, International Opportunities Fund invests in foreign markets issuers in the countries represented by the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. As of June 30, 2022, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index comprised issuers from countries representing 22 developed markets and 24 emerging markets. International Opportunities Fund generally will be invested in issuers in fifteen or more foreign countries and fifteen or more industry sectors. However, International Opportunities Fund may be invested in securities from any country, any industry sector, or of any market capitalization amount.