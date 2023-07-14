Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|6.10%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|29.76%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|22.50%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QISIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-35.4%
|-11.5%
|28.92%
|2021
|0.6%
|-3.5%
|8.5%
|83.75%
|2020
|4.1%
|1.0%
|6.6%
|37.50%
|2019
|N/A
|3.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|-0.2%
|N/A
|QISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QISIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.9 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|98.81%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|2
|4427
|90.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.38 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|95.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.60%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|24.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QISIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.97%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|71.08%
|Cash
|2.56%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|30.12%
|Other
|0.47%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|37.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|72.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|74.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QISIX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.42%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|2.41%
|Technology
|22.12%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|4.82%
|Financial Services
|21.69%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|2.41%
|Industrials
|12.46%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|98.80%
|Basic Materials
|4.30%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|87.95%
|Consumer Defense
|3.64%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|86.75%
|Real Estate
|3.09%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|89.16%
|Communication Services
|2.98%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|74.70%
|Utilities
|2.29%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|39.76%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|98.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|97.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QISIX % Rank
|Non US
|95.21%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|74.70%
|US
|1.76%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|26.51%
|QISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|35.80%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|57.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|9.52%
|QISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|QISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QISIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|53.85%
|QISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QISIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|32.14%
|QISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|QISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QISIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|43.37%
|QISIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Sumanta Biswas, CFA, serves as Polaris Capital Management, LLC’s Vice President and Assistant Portfolio Manager since 2012. Mr. Biswas has been a partner at the Polaris Capital Management since 2007. Mr. Biswas’ professional experience includes completion of an internship at Delta Partners of Boston in 2001 where he served as an equity research analyst. From 1996 through July of 2000, he was an officer of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. In 1995, Mr. Biswas participated in the initial public offering of Electro Steel Casting, Ltd. of India while interning at IFB Finance Ltd. of India. In 1993, he was an engineering project manager trainee with Bridge & Roof Company of Calcutta, India, one of the largest construction companies in India. Mr. Biswas received a master’s of science degree in finance from Boston College in 2001, and an MBA from Calcutta University in India in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from North Bengal University in 1993, and holds a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Jason is a portfolio manager and conducts fundamental analysis of potential investment opportunities. He brings over 20 years of investment industry experience to the firm. His prior professional experience includes portfolio management roles at Liberty Square Asset Management where he managed a France only portfolio and co-managed international long and long/short funds. He has held past portfolio management roles at Brait Specialized Funds and Equinox and equity research positions at Coronation Securities and Firstcorp Merchant Bank. Mr. Crawshaw obtained his master’s in business administration from University of Notre Dame and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1994. He received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Bin Xiao has became an Analyst with Polaris since 2006. Mr. Bin was in internship at HSBC Global Investment Banking in 2005, and in internship at Polaris Capital Management in 2004/2005. In 2002 to 2004 Mr. Bin serves as a software architect and project manager at PNC Financial Service Group (PFPC), following positions as an information systems engineer and software engineer at Vanguard Group and RIT Research Corporation respectively.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
