QCSCPX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Social Choice Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$321.8054 -1.12 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
(QCSCRX) Primary Retirement (QCSCIX) Retirement (QCSCPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Social Choice Account

QCSCPX | Fund

$321.81

$18 B

0.00%

0.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

10.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

Net Assets

$18 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$322.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Social Choice Account

QCSCPX | Fund

$321.81

$18 B

0.00%

0.24%

QCSCPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Social Choice Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Liberatore

Fund Description

QCSCPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -8.3% 18.1% 26.59%
1 Yr 10.6% -13.3% 143.9% 3.11%
3 Yr 5.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 4.28%
5 Yr 6.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 1.22%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 47.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 92.4% 24.62%
2021 6.1% -6.1% 19.5% 6.60%
2020 4.3% -7.5% 11.8% 8.58%
2019 4.8% 0.1% 14.9% 2.28%
2018 -0.9% -12.6% 0.0% 1.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -11.9% 18.1% 26.73%
1 Yr 10.6% -13.3% 143.9% 3.51%
3 Yr 5.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 4.99%
5 Yr 6.1%* -9.8% 24.3% 2.14%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 44.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCSCPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 92.4% 24.62%
2021 6.1% -6.1% 19.5% 6.74%
2020 4.3% -7.5% 11.8% 8.58%
2019 4.8% 0.1% 14.9% 2.28%
2018 -0.9% -12.6% 0.2% 13.01%

NAV & Total Return History

QCSCPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCSCPX Category Low Category High QCSCPX % Rank
Net Assets 18 B 658 K 207 B 6.68%
Number of Holdings 2012 2 15351 5.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.53 B 660 K 48.5 B 25.48%
Weighting of Top 10 8.39% 8.4% 105.0% 99.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 2.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp 2.20%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.05%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 1.01%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 0.87%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 1.88% 0.86%
  7. Tesla Inc 0.86%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 0.85%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.5% 0.85%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 0.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSCPX % Rank
Stocks 		56.35% 0.00% 99.40% 67.30%
Bonds 		39.16% 0.00% 116.75% 23.02%
Cash 		2.79% -16.75% 81.51% 62.81%
Convertible Bonds 		1.29% 0.00% 23.84% 17.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.35% 0.00% 27.92% 24.93%
Other 		0.06% -2.51% 25.19% 43.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSCPX % Rank
Technology 		19.69% 0.00% 44.21% 47.68%
Financial Services 		16.57% 0.00% 38.77% 23.50%
Healthcare 		13.85% 0.00% 29.35% 52.32%
Industrials 		10.47% 0.00% 24.37% 44.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.72% 0.00% 19.36% 52.05%
Consumer Defense 		7.94% 0.00% 19.93% 24.45%
Communication Services 		5.97% 0.00% 23.67% 74.45%
Energy 		4.86% 0.00% 85.65% 48.36%
Basic Materials 		4.29% 0.00% 33.35% 46.31%
Utilities 		3.37% 0.00% 99.55% 34.97%
Real Estate 		3.27% 0.00% 65.01% 54.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSCPX % Rank
US 		39.12% -1.65% 98.67% 73.30%
Non US 		17.23% 0.00% 37.06% 25.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSCPX % Rank
Corporate 		39.31% 0.00% 98.21% 32.97%
Securitized 		25.37% 0.00% 92.13% 28.47%
Government 		21.53% 0.00% 97.26% 66.49%
Municipal 		7.39% 0.00% 24.80% 2.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.39% 0.14% 100.00% 74.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 60.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSCPX % Rank
US 		31.28% 0.00% 62.18% 40.60%
Non US 		7.88% 0.00% 84.73% 16.49%

QCSCPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.24% 0.01% 17.63% 88.33%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.83% 18.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 15.95%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.83% 81.15%

Sales Fees

QCSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCSCPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 0.00% 343.00% 86.38%

QCSCPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCSCPX Category Low Category High QCSCPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 80.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCSCPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCSCPX Category Low Category High QCSCPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.74% -2.34% 19.41% 21.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCSCPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

QCSCPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Liberatore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

