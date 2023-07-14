Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
Net Assets
$18 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.4%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 118.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QCSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|26.05%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|2.98%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|3.83%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|1.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|45.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.35%
|2021
|6.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|6.46%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|8.43%
|2019
|4.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|2.13%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|1.41%
|Period
|QCSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|26.19%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|3.37%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|4.55%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|1.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|42.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCSCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|24.35%
|2021
|6.1%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|6.60%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|8.43%
|2019
|4.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|2.13%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|12.54%
|QCSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18 B
|658 K
|207 B
|6.55%
|Number of Holdings
|2012
|2
|15351
|5.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.53 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|25.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.39%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|99.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|56.35%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|67.17%
|Bonds
|39.16%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|22.89%
|Cash
|2.79%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|62.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.29%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|16.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.35%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|24.80%
|Other
|0.06%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|42.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Technology
|19.69%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|47.54%
|Financial Services
|16.57%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|23.36%
|Healthcare
|13.85%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|52.19%
|Industrials
|10.47%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|44.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.72%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|51.91%
|Consumer Defense
|7.94%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|24.32%
|Communication Services
|5.97%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|74.32%
|Energy
|4.86%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|48.22%
|Basic Materials
|4.29%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|46.17%
|Utilities
|3.37%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|34.84%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|54.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|US
|39.12%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|73.16%
|Non US
|17.23%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|25.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Corporate
|39.31%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|32.83%
|Securitized
|25.37%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|28.34%
|Government
|21.53%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|66.35%
|Municipal
|7.39%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|2.04%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.39%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|74.25%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|60.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|US
|31.28%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|40.46%
|Non US
|7.88%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|16.35%
|QCSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|90.42%
|Management Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|18.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.26%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|58.64%
|QCSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCSCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|118.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|86.24%
|QCSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|79.97%
|QCSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|QCSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|18.92%
|QCSCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA is a managing director and fixed-income portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF Asset Management. Mr. Liberatore is the lead portfolio manager for the TIAA’s Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) fixed income mandates and holds responsibility for investment strategy and securities selection. He joined the TIAA-CREF Asset Management in 2004. Mr. Liberatore has rich industry experience, including positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. and Protective Life Corporation, where he was responsible for portfolio management, credit research and trading for both total return and liability-driven assets. Mr. Liberatore holds a B.S. from the State University of New York at Buffalo and an MBA in finance and operations from Wake Forest University’s Babcock Graduate School of Management. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society North Carolina and the CFA Institute. Mr. Liberatore is considered a subject matter expert on the management of total return SRI fixed-income portfolios, and he frequently presents at both SRI and fixed-income conferences. His views on developments in these areas have been featured in numerous industry publications. Mr. Liberatore is a member of the initial executive committee of the Green Bond Principles and the CERES Green Bond Working Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...