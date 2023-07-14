Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
3.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$8.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.2%
Expense Ratio 0.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QCMMPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.1%
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0.49%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.26%
|2020
|0.1%
|0.0%
|0.1%
|0.41%
|2019
|0.5%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0.46%
|2018
|0.3%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0.56%
|QCMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.37 B
|136 K
|281 B
|59.82%
|Number of Holdings
|164
|1
|346
|5.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.14 B
|-343 K
|163 B
|68.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.21%
|22.7%
|100.0%
|99.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|Cash
|70.33%
|25.56%
|100.00%
|77.90%
|Bonds
|29.67%
|0.00%
|74.44%
|19.25%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.67%
|0.04%
|8.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|21.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|70.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.29%
|Government
|29.67%
|0.00%
|44.01%
|18.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.77%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|8.56%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|13.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|US
|29.67%
|0.00%
|72.86%
|19.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.45%
|12.48%
|QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.23%
|0.06%
|1.68%
|75.60%
|Management Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|0.53%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.62%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.55%
|87.59%
|QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|5.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|485.00%
|N/A
|QCMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.28%
|53.04%
|QCMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|QCMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCMMPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.00%
|-1.09%
|1.67%
|78.13%
|QCMMPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|46.68
|15.07
|13.09
