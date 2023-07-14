Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$8.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCMMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Money Market Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chad Kemper

Fund Description

QCMMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% 0.0% 2.5% 0.48%
1 Yr 3.5% 0.0% 3.6% 0.48%
3 Yr 1.2%* 0.0% 1.2% 0.39%
5 Yr 1.3%* 0.0% 1.4% 0.55%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 50.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.1% 0.0% 1.2% 0.49%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.26%
2020 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.41%
2019 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% 0.46%
2018 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% 0.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% 0.0% 2.5% 0.48%
1 Yr 3.5% 0.0% 3.6% 0.48%
3 Yr 1.2%* 0.0% 1.2% 0.39%
5 Yr 1.3%* 0.0% 1.4% 0.56%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 50.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCMMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.1% 0.0% 1.2% 0.49%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.26%
2020 0.1% 0.0% 0.1% 0.41%
2019 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% 0.46%
2018 0.3% 0.0% 0.3% 0.56%

NAV & Total Return History

QCMMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCMMPX Category Low Category High QCMMPX % Rank
Net Assets 8.37 B 136 K 281 B 59.82%
Number of Holdings 164 1 346 5.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.14 B -343 K 163 B 68.57%
Weighting of Top 10 25.21% 22.7% 100.0% 99.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 4.23%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 4.05%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.09% 3.80%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 3.78%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 3.51%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 3.48%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 3.36%
  8. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 3.34%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 3.34%
  10. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCMMPX % Rank
Cash 		70.33% 25.56% 100.00% 77.90%
Bonds 		29.67% 0.00% 74.44% 19.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.77%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 8.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 21.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCMMPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		70.33% 0.00% 100.00% 76.29%
Government 		29.67% 0.00% 44.01% 18.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 8.56%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 13.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCMMPX % Rank
US 		29.67% 0.00% 72.86% 19.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 12.48%

QCMMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.06% 1.68% 75.60%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.00% 0.50% 0.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 31.62%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.55% 87.59%

Sales Fees

QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCMMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

QCMMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCMMPX Category Low Category High QCMMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 53.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCMMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCMMPX Category Low Category High QCMMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 78.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCMMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QCMMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chad Kemper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.

Andrew Hurst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

