Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.