Trending ETFs

CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Account

mutual fund
QCILPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$79.52 -0.33 -0.41%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Other (QCILRX) Primary Retirement (QCILPX) Retirement (QCILIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Account

QCILPX | Fund

$79.52

$7.68 B

0.00%

0.22%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$7.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$79.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.22%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCILPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Inflation-Linked Bond Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Cerra

Fund Description

QCILPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -10.2% 200.9% 8.57%
1 Yr -0.6% -19.6% 151.3% 2.38%
3 Yr 1.1%* -30.3% 8.3% 9.45%
5 Yr 2.8%* -18.4% 9.7% 2.02%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 59.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -52.3% -2.9% 3.86%
2021 2.6% -4.0% 3.8% 12.32%
2020 2.6% -11.0% 7.7% 52.50%
2019 1.6% 0.2% 4.1% 20.10%
2018 -0.1% -2.3% 0.1% 4.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -20.7% 200.9% 8.10%
1 Yr -0.6% -19.6% 151.3% 4.76%
3 Yr 1.1%* -30.3% 8.3% 13.93%
5 Yr 2.8%* -18.3% 9.7% 7.69%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 4.6% 56.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCILPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -52.3% -2.9% 3.86%
2021 2.6% -4.0% 3.8% 12.32%
2020 2.6% -11.0% 7.7% 52.50%
2019 1.6% 0.2% 4.1% 20.10%
2018 -0.1% -1.9% 0.1% 9.47%

NAV & Total Return History

QCILPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCILPX Category Low Category High QCILPX % Rank
Net Assets 7.68 B 6.4 M 61.7 B 20.38%
Number of Holdings 152 6 1306 56.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.78 B -122 M 35.7 B 18.01%
Weighting of Top 10 36.58% 9.2% 100.0% 77.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.64%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 4.20%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 4.10%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 3.99%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 3.875% 3.96%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.84%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 3.76%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.75%
  9. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 3.68%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCILPX % Rank
Bonds 		96.61% 59.62% 150.30% 55.45%
Cash 		3.39% -50.72% 30.48% 34.12%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 28.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 11.37%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 12.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 44.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCILPX % Rank
Government 		89.31% 6.70% 112.97% 36.49%
Securitized 		4.81% 0.00% 58.03% 27.96%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.53% 0.00% 18.36% 50.71%
Corporate 		2.36% 0.00% 50.64% 48.82%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 32.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 29.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCILPX % Rank
US 		95.84% 13.82% 120.98% 39.34%
Non US 		0.77% -8.42% 54.30% 50.24%

QCILPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.22% 0.03% 8.35% 86.06%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 0.99% 4.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.00% 17.71%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.40% 76.00%

Sales Fees

QCILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCILPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 246.00% 15.42%

QCILPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCILPX Category Low Category High QCILPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 83.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCILPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCILPX Category Low Category High QCILPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.27% -0.06% 6.71% 13.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCILPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCILPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Cerra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.

Nicholas Travaglino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.

Chad Kemper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

