Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$7.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.6%
Expense Ratio 0.22%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QCILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|8.57%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|2.38%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|9.45%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|2.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|59.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCILPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-52.3%
|-2.9%
|3.86%
|2021
|2.6%
|-4.0%
|3.8%
|12.32%
|2020
|2.6%
|-11.0%
|7.7%
|52.50%
|2019
|1.6%
|0.2%
|4.1%
|20.10%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-1.9%
|0.1%
|9.47%
|QCILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCILPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.68 B
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|20.38%
|Number of Holdings
|152
|6
|1306
|56.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.78 B
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|18.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.58%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|77.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCILPX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.61%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|55.45%
|Cash
|3.39%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|34.12%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|28.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|11.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|12.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|44.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCILPX % Rank
|Government
|89.31%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|36.49%
|Securitized
|4.81%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|27.96%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.53%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|50.71%
|Corporate
|2.36%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|48.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|32.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|29.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCILPX % Rank
|US
|95.84%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|39.34%
|Non US
|0.77%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|50.24%
|QCILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.22%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|86.06%
|Management Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|4.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.71%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|76.00%
|QCILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|QCILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCILPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|15.42%
|QCILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCILPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|83.89%
|QCILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|QCILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCILPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.27%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|13.94%
|QCILPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
