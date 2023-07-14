Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.