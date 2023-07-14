Joseph is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager responsible for the TIAA Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a variety of positions. He has managed structured credit investments and was an investment grade portfolio manager. In addition, he has served as director of private placements, international bank analyst, international investment grade portfolio manager and co-head of corporate credit research. Joseph initiated the first securitization and co-developed the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) for TIAA. Prior to joining the firm, he was a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Joseph graduated with a B.S., magna cum laude, in Accounting with a minor in Economics from The State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He holds the CFA designation and he is a member of the New York State Society of Securities Analysts and the CFA Institute. He was also a founding member of the User Advisory Council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).