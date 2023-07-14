Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.7%
1 yr return
-0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$11.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.7%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 207.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QCBMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|2.48%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|2.87%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|6.39%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|6.10%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|67.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCBMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.79%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|4.55%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|11.91%
|2019
|2.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|2.94%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|2.58%
|Period
|QCBMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.7%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|2.48%
|1 Yr
|-0.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|1.91%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|8.39%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|6.89%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|63.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCBMRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.3%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|8.79%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|4.66%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|11.91%
|2019
|2.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|2.94%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|10.77%
|QCBMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|12.82%
|Number of Holdings
|2033
|1
|17234
|17.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.52 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|20.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.73%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|92.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.51%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|31.69%
|Cash
|9.04%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|15.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.39%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|51.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|27.62%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|76.47%
|Other
|-8.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|98.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|Securitized
|35.85%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|32.38%
|Corporate
|35.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.43%
|Government
|17.81%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|68.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.38%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|27.43%
|Municipal
|2.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.19%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|78.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|US
|85.31%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|56.95%
|Non US
|12.20%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|27.90%
|QCBMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|83.17%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|4.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.78%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|93.43%
|QCBMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCBMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCBMRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|207.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|70.61%
|QCBMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|98.96%
|QCBMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|QCBMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCBMRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.87%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|38.88%
|QCBMRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 24, 2011
10.78
10.8%
Joseph is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager responsible for the TIAA Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a variety of positions. He has managed structured credit investments and was an investment grade portfolio manager. In addition, he has served as director of private placements, international bank analyst, international investment grade portfolio manager and co-head of corporate credit research. Joseph initiated the first securitization and co-developed the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) for TIAA. Prior to joining the firm, he was a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Joseph graduated with a B.S., magna cum laude, in Accounting with a minor in Economics from The State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He holds the CFA designation and he is a member of the New York State Society of Securities Analysts and the CFA Institute. He was also a founding member of the User Advisory Council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Jason is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead manager of the Nuveen Core and Public Funds strategies and is also a portfolio manager of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy. Previously, he oversaw the securitized debt sector team and is a member of the global fixed income strategy committee. He began working in the investment industry in 1993 when he joined the firm. Jason graduated with a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the CFA® Society of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...