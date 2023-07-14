Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CREF Core Bond Account

mutual fund
QCBMIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$127.3457 -0.46 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (QCBMRX) Primary Retirement (QCBMPX) Retirement (QCBMIX)
QCBMIX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Core Bond Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$127.3457 -0.46 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (QCBMRX) Primary Retirement (QCBMPX) Retirement (QCBMIX)
QCBMIX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Core Bond Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$127.3457 -0.46 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (QCBMRX) Primary Retirement (QCBMPX) Retirement (QCBMIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Core Bond Account

QCBMIX | Fund

$127.35

$11.9 B

0.00%

0.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$11.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$127.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 207.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Core Bond Account

QCBMIX | Fund

$127.35

$11.9 B

0.00%

0.21%

QCBMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Core Bond Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Cerra

Fund Description

QCBMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -4.3% 4.5% 1.43%
1 Yr -0.1% -16.1% 162.7% 2.01%
3 Yr -3.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 5.66%
5 Yr 1.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 5.66%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 54.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -34.7% 131.9% 7.81%
2021 -0.6% -6.0% 15.7% 3.85%
2020 2.6% -9.6% 118.7% 11.39%
2019 2.2% -0.4% 5.8% 2.61%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 1.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -15.5% 4.5% 1.43%
1 Yr -0.1% -16.1% 162.7% 1.34%
3 Yr -3.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 7.98%
5 Yr 1.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 6.44%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 51.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCBMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -34.7% 131.9% 7.81%
2021 -0.6% -6.0% 15.7% 3.95%
2020 2.6% -9.6% 118.7% 11.39%
2019 2.2% -0.4% 5.8% 2.61%
2018 0.0% -2.2% 3.3% 8.43%

NAV & Total Return History

QCBMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCBMIX Category Low Category High QCBMIX % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 B 2.88 M 287 B 12.73%
Number of Holdings 2033 1 17234 16.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.52 B -106 M 27.6 B 20.10%
Weighting of Top 10 12.73% 3.7% 123.9% 92.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.23%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.00%
  3. State Str Navigator Secs Lending Tr 2.92%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.49%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.40%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.29%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 2.27%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.26%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 2.23%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBMIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.51% 3.97% 268.18% 31.59%
Cash 		9.04% -181.13% 95.99% 15.52%
Convertible Bonds 		1.39% 0.00% 7.93% 51.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 77.13% 27.52%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 76.38%
Other 		-8.00% -13.23% 4.55% 98.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBMIX % Rank
Securitized 		35.85% 0.00% 98.40% 32.29%
Corporate 		35.40% 0.00% 100.00% 33.33%
Government 		17.81% 0.00% 86.23% 68.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.38% 0.00% 95.99% 27.33%
Municipal 		2.57% 0.00% 100.00% 12.10%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 78.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBMIX % Rank
US 		85.31% 3.63% 210.09% 56.86%
Non US 		12.20% -6.54% 58.09% 27.81%

QCBMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 20.64% 94.35%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.00% 1.76% 3.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.00% 14.99%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.50% 65.26%

Sales Fees

QCBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCBMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 207.00% 2.00% 493.39% 70.50%

QCBMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCBMIX Category Low Category High QCBMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 98.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCBMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCBMIX Category Low Category High QCBMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.07% -1.28% 8.97% 26.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCBMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCBMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Cerra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

John is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager for the Short-Term Bond and Inflation- Linked Bond strategies. He is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1985, John has held several positions including managing the public asset-backed securities team and U.S. dollar-based derivative investment portfolio. He also served as an investment officer of the public markets structured finance team and bond group. In addition, John worked as a quantitative fixed income investment analyst. John graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Fordham University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.

Joseph Higgins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 24, 2011

10.78

10.8%

Joseph is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead portfolio manager responsible for the TIAA Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a variety of positions. He has managed structured credit investments and was an investment grade portfolio manager. In addition, he has served as director of private placements, international bank analyst, international investment grade portfolio manager and co-head of corporate credit research. Joseph initiated the first securitization and co-developed the first collateralized debt obligation (CDO) for TIAA. Prior to joining the firm, he was a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Joseph graduated with a B.S., magna cum laude, in Accounting with a minor in Economics from The State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with dual concentrations in Finance and Marketing. He holds the CFA designation and he is a member of the New York State Society of Securities Analysts and the CFA Institute. He was also a founding member of the User Advisory Council of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB).

Jason O'Brien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Jason is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team. He is the lead manager of the Nuveen Core and Public Funds strategies and is also a portfolio manager of the Short Duration Multi-Sector strategy. Previously, he oversaw the securitized debt sector team and is a member of the global fixed income strategy committee. He began working in the investment industry in 1993 when he joined the firm. Jason graduated with a B.A. in Finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute and the CFA® Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×