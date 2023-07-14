Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund

mutual fund
QCBGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.87 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (QIBGX) Primary C (QCBGX) A (QABGX) Retirement (QKBGX)
QCBGX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.87 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (QIBGX) Primary C (QCBGX) A (QABGX) Retirement (QKBGX)
QCBGX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.87 -0.07 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (QIBGX) Primary C (QCBGX) A (QABGX) Retirement (QKBGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund

QCBGX | Fund

$18.87

$202 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund

QCBGX | Fund

$18.87

$202 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.11%

QCBGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Sherman

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in a wide variety of investments such as equity securities, fixed-income securities, foreign securities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivative and hybrid instruments. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser or Sub-Adviser (as applicable, the “Adviser”) anticipates investing approximately 60% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities and 40% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income securities and other investments. The Adviser may vary this allocation +/-20% depending upon its economic and market outlook as well as a result of the identification of favorable investment opportunities.The Adviser’s investment strategy for the domestic equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio (other than real estate investment trusts (REITs)) utilizes a whole market, all-cap/all-style approach by selecting most of its investments from companies listed in the Russell 3000® Index, an index that measures the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization representing approximately 98% of the investable domestic equity market. As of July 31, 2022, companies in the Russell 3000® Index ranged in market capitalization from $20.9 million to $2.6 trillion.For the domestic equity portion of the Fund, other than investments in REITs, the Adviser implements its strategy using a quantitative model driven by fundamental and technical stock selection variables, including relative value, profit trends, capital structure and price history. This process seeks to impose strict discipline over stock selection, unimpeded by market or manager psychology. It seeks to maximize compound annual return while controlling risk. The process also takes into account trading costs in an effort to ensure that trades are generated only to the extent they are expected to be profitable on an after-trading-cost basis. Additionally, risk is controlled through diversification constraints which limit exposure to individual companies as well as groups of correlated companies.In managing the Fund’s allocation to foreign equities, the Adviser attempts to diversify the portfolio across countries, in companies of all sizes with both growth and value characteristics.The Fund’s equity allocation may include investments in REITs.With respect to the fixed-income securities allocation, the Fund invests primarily in domestic investment-grade debt securities, including corporate debt securities, U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser selects fixed-income securities by using fundamental credit research to identify relative value in the market. The Adviser seeks to enhance the performance of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio by allocating more assets to the security type that the Adviser expects to offer the best balance between total return and risk. Mortgage-backed securities tend to amortize principal on a somewhat irregular schedule over time, since the borrower can usually prepay all or part of the loan without penalty. These securities generally offer higher yields versus U.S. Treasury securities and non-mortgage-backed agency securities to compensate for this prepayment risk as well as any credit risk which might also be present in the security. Similarly, corporate debt securities, which tend to pay off on a predetermined schedule, generally offer higher yields than U.S. government securities to compensate for credit risk.The Fund intends to invest in government securities which are issued or guaranteed by a federal agency or instrumentality acting under federal authority, including government securities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.The Fund may also invest a portion of its portfolio in noninvestment-grade, fixed-income securities, including loan instruments, when the Adviser considers the risk return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may also invest a portion of its portfolio in non-U.S. dollar and emerging market fixed-income securities issued by entities such as foreign governments or foreign corporations when the Adviser considers the risk return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may buy or sell foreign currencies in lieu of or in addition to non-dollar denominated fixed-income securities in order to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign interest and/or currency markets. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies. The Adviser selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its interest rate outlook, but does not target any specific duration for the fixed-income portion of the Fund.The Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, such as options or futures and hybrid instruments, for any purpose consistent with its investment strategy. The Adviser also may attempt to reach its goals by investing in ETFs and shares of other investment companies.The Fund may use derivative contracts and/or hybrid instruments to implement elements of its investment strategy. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to gain exposure to the municipal bond sector, to increase or decrease the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio or to hedge against potential losses.The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.
Read More

QCBGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -8.3% 18.1% 48.71%
1 Yr 3.2% -13.3% 143.9% 61.16%
3 Yr -0.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 52.06%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 24.3% 49.92%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.1% 9.0% 19.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -34.7% 92.4% 62.17%
2021 2.9% -6.1% 19.5% 43.76%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 22.44%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 50.23%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.0% 57.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -11.9% 18.1% 48.44%
1 Yr 3.2% -13.3% 143.9% 60.86%
3 Yr -0.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 52.28%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.8% 24.3% 60.15%
10 Yr 3.0%* -6.1% 11.0% 45.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCBGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -34.7% 92.4% 62.17%
2021 2.9% -6.1% 19.5% 43.76%
2020 3.4% -7.5% 11.8% 22.44%
2019 3.3% 0.1% 14.9% 50.23%
2018 -2.5% -12.6% 0.2% 83.70%

NAV & Total Return History

QCBGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCBGX Category Low Category High QCBGX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 658 K 207 B 74.35%
Number of Holdings 453 2 15351 28.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.8 M 660 K 48.5 B 75.20%
Weighting of Top 10 38.60% 8.4% 105.0% 52.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes Inst Prime Val Obl IS 8.42%
  2. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  3. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  4. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  5. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  6. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  7. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  8. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  9. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%
  10. Us 2yr Note (Cbt) Sep20 Xcbt 20200930 8.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBGX % Rank
Stocks 		61.33% 0.00% 99.40% 39.24%
Bonds 		27.53% 0.00% 116.75% 80.52%
Cash 		9.49% -16.75% 81.51% 10.76%
Other 		1.62% -2.51% 25.19% 17.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 23.84% 87.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 69.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBGX % Rank
Technology 		22.30% 0.00% 44.21% 26.37%
Healthcare 		13.56% 0.00% 29.35% 56.56%
Financial Services 		13.13% 0.00% 38.77% 73.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.92% 0.00% 19.36% 15.03%
Industrials 		9.29% 0.00% 24.37% 67.76%
Consumer Defense 		7.47% 0.00% 19.93% 28.55%
Communication Services 		6.49% 0.00% 23.67% 63.93%
Real Estate 		6.32% 0.00% 65.01% 17.49%
Energy 		4.73% 0.00% 85.65% 51.50%
Basic Materials 		3.14% 0.00% 33.35% 71.86%
Utilities 		1.64% 0.00% 99.55% 83.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBGX % Rank
US 		52.77% -1.65% 98.67% 35.42%
Non US 		8.56% 0.00% 37.06% 59.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBGX % Rank
Corporate 		36.94% 0.00% 98.21% 37.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.59% 0.14% 100.00% 12.13%
Securitized 		24.67% 0.00% 92.13% 29.16%
Government 		12.66% 0.00% 97.26% 79.56%
Derivative 		0.10% 0.00% 31.93% 28.61%
Municipal 		0.04% 0.00% 24.80% 57.63%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCBGX % Rank
US 		23.99% 0.00% 62.18% 82.56%
Non US 		3.54% 0.00% 84.73% 53.13%

QCBGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.11% 0.01% 17.63% 5.97%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.83% 86.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 75.17%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.83% 47.12%

Sales Fees

QCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 19.19%

Trading Fees

QCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCBGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 0.00% 343.00% 69.84%

QCBGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCBGX Category Low Category High QCBGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 67.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCBGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCBGX Category Low Category High QCBGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -2.34% 19.41% 92.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCBGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCBGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2002

19.68

19.7%

John F. Sherman, CFA, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager responsible for asset allocation (including the selection of any exchange-traded funds and derivatives used in the asset allocation process) and the selection of REIT securities for the Fund since October 2002. He is Vice President of the Trust with respect to the Fund. Mr. Sherman joined MDT Advisers in 2000. He has over 20 years of experience analyzing financial markets. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President and Senior Analyst for Citizens Financial Group from 1999 to 2000 and as a Senior Analyst for FDIC from 1991 to 1999. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. He received a B.S.B.A. from North Adams State College, and an M.B.A. from Boston University Graduate School of Management.

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Chengjun(Chris) Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2014

8.15

8.2%

Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×