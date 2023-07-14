In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund may invest in a wide variety of investments such as equity securities, fixed-income securities, foreign securities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivative and hybrid instruments. Under normal conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser or Sub-Adviser (as applicable, the “Adviser”) anticipates investing approximately 60% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities and 40% of the Fund’s assets in fixed-income securities and other investments. The Adviser may vary this allocation +/-20% depending upon its economic and market outlook as well as a result of the identification of favorable investment opportunities. The Adviser’s investment strategy for the domestic equity portion of the Fund’s portfolio (other than real estate investment trusts (REITs)) utilizes a whole market, all-cap/all-style approach by selecting most of its investments from companies listed in the Russell 3000 ® Index, an index that measures the performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization representing approximately 98% of the investable domestic equity market. As of July 31, 2022, companies in the Russell 3000 ® Index ranged in market capitalization from $20.9 million to $2.6 trillion. For the domestic equity portion of the Fund, other than investments in REITs, the Adviser implements its strategy using a quantitative model driven by fundamental and technical stock selection variables, including relative value, profit trends, capital structure and price history. This process seeks to impose strict discipline over stock selection, unimpeded by market or manager psychology. It seeks to maximize compound annual return while controlling risk. The process also takes into account trading costs in an effort to ensure that trades are generated only to the extent they are expected to be profitable on an after-trading-cost basis. Additionally, risk is controlled through diversification constraints which limit exposure to individual companies as well as groups of correlated companies. In managing the Fund’s allocation to foreign equities, the Adviser attempts to diversify the portfolio across countries, in companies of all sizes with both growth and value characteristics. The Fund’s equity allocation may include investments in REITs. With respect to the fixed-income securities allocation, the Fund invests primarily in domestic investment-grade debt securities, including corporate debt securities, U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities. The Adviser selects fixed-income securities by using fundamental credit research to identify relative value in the market. The Adviser seeks to enhance the performance of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio by allocating more assets to the security type that the Adviser expects to offer the best balance between total return and risk. Mortgage-backed securities tend to amortize principal on a somewhat irregular schedule over time, since the borrower can usually prepay all or part of the loan without penalty. These securities generally offer higher yields versus U.S. Treasury securities and non-mortgage-backed agency securities to compensate for this prepayment risk as well as any credit risk which might also be present in the security. Similarly, corporate debt securities, which tend to pay off on a predetermined schedule, generally offer higher yields than U.S. government securities to compensate for credit risk. The Fund intends to invest in government securities which are issued or guaranteed by a federal agency or instrumentality acting under federal authority, including government securities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The Fund may also invest a portion of its portfolio in noninvestment-grade, fixed-income securities, including loan instruments, when the Adviser considers the risk return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may also invest a portion of its portfolio in non-U.S. dollar and emerging market fixed-income securities issued by entities such as foreign governments or foreign corporations when the Adviser considers the risk return prospects of those sectors to be attractive. The Fund may buy or sell foreign currencies in lieu of or in addition to non-dollar denominated fixed-income securities in order to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign interest and/or currency markets. The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other domestically traded securities of foreign companies. The Adviser selects securities with longer or shorter durations based on its interest rate outlook, but does not target any specific duration for the fixed-income portion of the Fund. The Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, such as options or futures and hybrid instruments, for any purpose consistent with its investment strategy. The Adviser also may attempt to reach its goals by investing in ETFs and shares of other investment companies. The Fund may use derivative contracts and/or hybrid instruments to implement elements of its investment strategy. For example, the Fund may use derivative contracts or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to gain exposure to the municipal bond sector, to increase or decrease the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio or to hedge against potential losses. The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.