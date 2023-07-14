Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.4%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|QIBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|39.62%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|57.24%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|45.13%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|44.73%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|13.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|QIBGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|59.01%
|2021
|3.2%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|41.61%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|20.33%
|2019
|3.3%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|47.95%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|59.56%
|QIBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|658 K
|207 B
|74.62%
|Number of Holdings
|453
|2
|15351
|29.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.8 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|75.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.60%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|52.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Stocks
|61.33%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|39.51%
|Bonds
|27.53%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|80.79%
|Cash
|9.49%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|11.04%
|Other
|1.62%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|17.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|87.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|91.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Technology
|22.30%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|26.64%
|Healthcare
|13.56%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|56.83%
|Financial Services
|13.13%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|73.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.92%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|15.30%
|Industrials
|9.29%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|68.03%
|Consumer Defense
|7.47%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|28.83%
|Communication Services
|6.49%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|64.21%
|Real Estate
|6.32%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|17.76%
|Energy
|4.73%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|51.78%
|Basic Materials
|3.14%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|72.68%
|Utilities
|1.64%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|83.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QIBGX % Rank
|US
|52.77%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|35.69%
|Non US
|8.56%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|59.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Corporate
|36.94%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|37.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|25.59%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|12.40%
|Securitized
|24.67%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|29.43%
|Government
|12.66%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|79.84%
|Derivative
|0.10%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|29.56%
|Municipal
|0.04%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|57.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QIBGX % Rank
|US
|23.99%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|82.83%
|Non US
|3.54%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|53.41%
|QIBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|32.22%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|88.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|54.45%
|QIBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QIBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QIBGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|70.13%
|QIBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.71%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|92.47%
|QIBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|QIBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QIBGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|58.00%
|QIBGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.277
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2002
19.68
19.7%
John F. Sherman, CFA, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager responsible for asset allocation (including the selection of any exchange-traded funds and derivatives used in the asset allocation process) and the selection of REIT securities for the Fund since October 2002. He is Vice President of the Trust with respect to the Fund. Mr. Sherman joined MDT Advisers in 2000. He has over 20 years of experience analyzing financial markets. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President and Senior Analyst for Citizens Financial Group from 1999 to 2000 and as a Senior Analyst for FDIC from 1991 to 1999. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. He received a B.S.B.A. from North Adams State College, and an M.B.A. from Boston University Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 08, 2014
8.15
8.2%
Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2014
7.67
7.7%
John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 08, 2018
3.81
3.8%
Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
