Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
19.3%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$89 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Tactical Fund will invest in shares of other investment companies and similar products that operate as broad-based index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”). The Tactical Fund will purchase Portfolio Funds when that Portfolio Fund’s underlying index (“Segment”) is anticipated to show strength, and divest when market weakness in that Segment is anticipated. Portfolio Funds will generally consist of equity index funds.
In evaluating a Segment’s relative strength, the Tactical Fund will measure the performance of that Segment’s securities against the performance of all other securities in the Tactical Fund’s investing universe, which will typically encompass all U.S. equity and fixed-income securities, but, depending on market conditions, may also encompass international equity and fixed-income securities. In addition, the Adviser may, from time to time, invest in Portfolio Funds that invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Further, the Adviser may invest in inverse ETFs linked to treasury bonds during a rising or anticipated rising interest rate environment in order to attempt to take advantage of falling prices in the bond markets. Generally, such trades are expected to be short term in nature, but the Tactical Fund may hold such positions for longer than one day when the Adviser anticipates prolonged weakness in the bond markets. To the extent that rebalancing of inverse ETFs held by the Tactical Fund does not occur on a daily basis, the effects of compounding returns may cause an inverse ETF’s investment results for such periods to substantially vary from 1X of the inverse of the underlying index’s return.
The Tactical Fund will rotate assets into, and out of, positions on a periodic basis, and the Tactical Fund’s portfolio may therefore be traded frequently.
During certain market conditions, notably those which the Tactical Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities (based on its quantitative indicators such as simple moving averages, trend indicators, and volatility measures), the Tactical Fund may take positions in Portfolio Funds that focus on fixed-income securities as an alternative to equities in an attempt to preserve capital. This may, at times, result in the Tactical Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Tactical Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.
|Period
|QAITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|3.31%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|51.24%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|76.89%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QAITX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.4%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|97.93%
|2021
|4.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|26.67%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|QAITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAITX % Rank
|Net Assets
|89 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|67.90%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|3255
|97.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91.2 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|53.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|0.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAITX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.68%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|1.65%
|Cash
|3.32%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|70.78%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|93.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|28.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|64.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|54.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAITX % Rank
|Government
|96.68%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|2.47%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.32%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|94.24%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|48.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|50.21%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|69.55%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|35.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAITX % Rank
|US
|96.68%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|1.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|69.14%
|QAITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|56.72%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|65.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|QAITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|QAITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QAITX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.75%
|441.00%
|N/A
|QAITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAITX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|45.80%
|QAITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QAITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAITX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.73%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|81.89%
|QAITX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Brad’s career in the financial industry began in 1982 on the floor of Commodities Exchange in New York City. After two years apprenticing at various wirehouses he was offered the opportunity to work for arguably one of the most successful hedge fund managers of the last three decades, Paul Tudor Jones. While at Tudor Investment Corporation (1984-87) his understanding of the markets grew exponentially. After a year of trading proprietary funds for Tudor, he left the firm and became an independent trader in the Dollar Index pit. The next 12 years were spent honing his trading skills and learning first-hand the importance of risk management. In 2003 he moved to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where the concept for Q3 began. He is a graduate of the University of Hartford and holds the Series 3 (inactive) and 65 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team at Q3 Asset Management. He has spent the last 10 years of his career working for both traditional and alternative investment firms. Throughout this time, his efforts have focused upon providing a diverse blend of quantitative investment strategies to the retail investment advisory community. Adam began his career on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where he worked for a proprietary trading group specializing in equity options. He graduated from Northern Michigan University with a degree in Business and holds the Series 65 license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Bruce is a seasoned portfolio manager. He has spent the last 25 years developing and managing traditional and alternative investment strategies. He is a firm believer in the effectiveness of diversifying among investment approaches. Bruce serves as the Director of Research at Q3 Asset Management where he heads up the firm’s strategy development. Bruce’s previous experience includes serving as the Associate Investment Officer for a $1 billion+ Registered Investment Advisor, and Portfolio Manager for an alternativeasset investment advisor. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan with degrees in mathematics and statistics and has a Masters of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, and Chartered Market Technician.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
