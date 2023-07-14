Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Q3 ALL-WEATHER TACTICAL FUND

QACTX | Fund

$9.22

$53.6 M

0.00%

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$53.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

182.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QACTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Q3 ALL-WEATHER TACTICAL FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Tactical Fund will invest in shares of other investment companies and similar products that operate as broad-based index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”). The Tactical Fund will purchase Portfolio Funds when that Portfolio Fund’s underlying index (“Segment”) is anticipated to show strength, and divest when market weakness in that Segment is anticipated. Portfolio Funds will generally consist of equity index funds.

In evaluating a Segment’s relative strength, the Tactical Fund will measure the performance of that Segment’s securities against the performance of all other securities in the Tactical Fund’s investing universe, which will typically encompass all U.S. equity and fixed-income securities, but, depending on market conditions, may also encompass international equity and fixed-income securities. In addition, the Adviser may, from time to time, invest in Portfolio Funds that invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Further, the Adviser may invest in inverse ETFs linked to treasury bonds during a rising or anticipated rising interest rate environment in order to attempt to take advantage of falling prices in the bond markets. Generally, such trades are expected to be short term in nature, but the Tactical Fund may hold such positions for longer than one day when the Adviser anticipates prolonged weakness in the bond markets. To the extent that rebalancing of inverse ETFs held by the Tactical Fund does not occur on a daily basis, the effects of compounding returns may cause an inverse ETF’s investment results for such periods to substantially vary from 1X of the inverse of the underlying index’s return.

The Tactical Fund will rotate assets into, and out of, positions on a periodic basis, and the Tactical Fund’s portfolio may therefore be traded frequently.

During certain market conditions, notably those which the Tactical Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities (based on its quantitative indicators such as simple moving averages, trend indicators, and volatility measures), the Tactical Fund may take positions in Portfolio Funds that focus on fixed-income securities as an alternative to equities in an attempt to preserve capital. This may, at times, result in the Tactical Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Tactical Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.

Read More

QACTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QACTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QACTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QACTX Category Low Category High QACTX % Rank
Net Assets 53.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 3 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 97.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 182.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 90.95%
  2. Invesco Qqq Trust 50.39%
  3. Proshares Trust 41.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QACTX % Rank
Stocks 		91.78% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		90.95% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QACTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QACTX % Rank
US 		91.78% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QACTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QACTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QACTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QACTX Category Low Category High QACTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QACTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QACTX Category Low Category High QACTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QACTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QACTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

