Under normal circumstances, the Tactical Fund will invest in shares of other investment companies and similar products that operate as broad-based index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”). The Tactical Fund will purchase Portfolio Funds when that Portfolio Fund’s underlying index (“Segment”) is anticipated to show strength, and divest when market weakness in that Segment is anticipated. Portfolio Funds will generally consist of equity index funds.

In evaluating a Segment’s relative strength, the Tactical Fund will measure the performance of that Segment’s securities against the performance of all other securities in the Tactical Fund’s investing universe, which will typically encompass all U.S. equity and fixed-income securities, but, depending on market conditions, may also encompass international equity and fixed-income securities. In addition, the Adviser may, from time to time, invest in Portfolio Funds that invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Further, the Adviser may invest in inverse ETFs linked to treasury bonds during a rising or anticipated rising interest rate environment in order to attempt to take advantage of falling prices in the bond markets. Generally, such trades are expected to be short term in nature, but the Tactical Fund may hold such positions for longer than one day when the Adviser anticipates prolonged weakness in the bond markets. To the extent that rebalancing of inverse ETFs held by the Tactical Fund does not occur on a daily basis, the effects of compounding returns may cause an inverse ETF’s investment results for such periods to substantially vary from 1X of the inverse of the underlying index’s return.

The Tactical Fund will rotate assets into, and out of, positions on a periodic basis, and the Tactical Fund’s portfolio may therefore be traded frequently.

During certain market conditions, notably those which the Tactical Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities (based on its quantitative indicators such as simple moving averages, trend indicators, and volatility measures), the Tactical Fund may take positions in Portfolio Funds that focus on fixed-income securities as an alternative to equities in an attempt to preserve capital. This may, at times, result in the Tactical Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Tactical Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in fixed-income securities of all credit qualities.