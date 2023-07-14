Home
PGIM Jennison Financial Services Fund

mutual fund
PUFCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.01 -0.08 -0.53%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
share class
Inst (PFSZX) Primary A (PFSAX) C (PUFCX) Retirement (PSSRX) Retirement (PFSQX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PUFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Tucker

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments whose prices will increase over time.The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of financial services related companies. The Fund defines financial services related companies as any company that is categorized, based on Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) Industry classifications, as they may be amended from time to time, within the following industries: Banks, Thrifts & Mortgage Finance, Diversified Financial Services, Consumer Finance, Capital Markets, Insurance, IT Services, Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts & Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (together referred to as “REITs”), and  Real Estate Management & Development, as well as the following financial services related GICS Sub-Industry: Data Processing & Outsourced Services. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund invests primarily in securities of issuers in the United States, although it may also invest in securities of issuers in countries throughout the world. The Fund’s investments in the securities of non-U.S. issuers, which are referred to as “foreign securities,” include stocks and other equity-related securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities.The Fund may participate in the initial public offering (“IPO”) market.The Fund's investment process focuses on stock selection through fundamental analysis. Fundamental analysis of a company involves the assessment of such factors as its business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and other related measures or indicators of value. The subadviser uses this “bottom-up” approach to identify stocks it believes have favorable risk/reward profiles.The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
PUFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -26.1% 20.2% 21.65%
1 Yr 8.1% -27.6% 32.7% 29.90%
3 Yr 6.3%* -8.0% 19.1% 72.45%
5 Yr 2.1%* -17.3% 10.9% 32.61%
10 Yr 0.6%* -7.6% 13.0% 78.95%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.2% 38.2% 71.88%
2021 6.0% -15.6% 24.2% 90.63%
2020 3.1% -16.2% 26.6% 17.71%
2019 7.3% -24.2% 8.3% 10.42%
2018 -3.2% -9.3% 12.9% 25.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -21.8% 20.2% 18.56%
1 Yr 8.1% -27.5% 62.2% 20.20%
3 Yr 6.3%* -8.0% 18.7% 72.00%
5 Yr 2.1%* -12.9% 17.2% 42.55%
10 Yr 0.6%* -7.6% 17.9% 94.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.7% -56.2% 38.1% 71.88%
2021 6.0% -15.6% 24.2% 90.63%
2020 3.1% -16.2% 26.6% 17.71%
2019 7.3% -24.2% 8.3% 10.42%
2018 -3.2% -8.6% 12.9% 28.89%

NAV & Total Return History

PUFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PUFCX Category Low Category High PUFCX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 59.60%
Number of Holdings 39 25 386 79.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.5 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 57.00%
Weighting of Top 10 51.38% 13.3% 84.7% 23.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 7.82%
  2. Adyen NV 7.72%
  3. Adyen NV 7.72%
  4. Adyen NV 7.72%
  5. Adyen NV 7.72%
  6. Adyen NV 7.72%
  7. Adyen NV 7.72%
  8. Adyen NV 7.72%
  9. Adyen NV 7.72%
  10. Adyen NV 7.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PUFCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 95.22% 107.75% 21.00%
Cash 		0.21% -8.24% 4.18% 81.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 89.00%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 78.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 88.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 89.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUFCX % Rank
Financial Services 		90.27% 46.33% 100.00% 73.00%
Technology 		8.09% 0.00% 43.13% 10.00%
Real Estate 		1.64% 0.00% 40.95% 33.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 88.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 5.08% 92.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 88.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 88.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 91.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 89.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 90.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 87.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUFCX % Rank
US 		88.85% 0.00% 106.12% 64.00%
Non US 		10.94% 0.00% 97.31% 29.00%

PUFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PUFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.03% 0.08% 10.92% 14.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.25% 51.52%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

PUFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 100.00%

Trading Fees

PUFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PUFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 406.00% 59.77%

PUFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PUFCX Category Low Category High PUFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.89% 93.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PUFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PUFCX Category Low Category High PUFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -0.76% 10.57% 96.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PUFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PUFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Tucker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Andrew M. Tucker, CFA, is a managing director and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in September 1997. Prior to Jennison, he spent five years with the Wachovia Bank of North Carolina where he served as an equity analyst and a portfolio manager responsible for the basic materials and finance sector. Prior to that, Andrew was a credit officer overseeing a portfolio of corporate loans in total credit exposure. He began his career as a financial analyst in Wachovia's mergers and acquisitions group. He received a BS, magna cum laude, in business administration from Washington and Lee University.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Steven Gavios

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Steven A. Gavios is a managing director and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2005. Prior to Jennison, Steven was a senior managing analyst at Dreyfus for seven years, covering the insurance, stock brokerage, and asset management sectors, and also served as the co-manager. From 1994 to 1997, Steven was a managing director and senior insurance analyst at Bear Stearns. From 1990 to 1994, Steven was a vice president and senior insurance analyst at Kidder Peabody. While at Kidder Peabody, he was ranked on the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1993 and 1994. He received a BA in economics from Wesleyan University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is currently a member of the Association of Insurance Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.51 4.58

