Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.4%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-26.1%
|20.2%
|17.53%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-27.6%
|32.7%
|18.56%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-8.0%
|19.1%
|60.20%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-17.3%
|10.9%
|25.00%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-7.6%
|13.0%
|69.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|PFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-56.2%
|38.2%
|66.67%
|2021
|7.0%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|84.38%
|2020
|3.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|15.63%
|2019
|7.3%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|8.33%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-9.3%
|12.9%
|24.44%
|Period
|PFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-21.8%
|20.2%
|13.40%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-27.5%
|62.2%
|14.14%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-8.0%
|18.7%
|61.00%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-12.9%
|17.2%
|36.17%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-7.6%
|17.9%
|83.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|PFSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-56.2%
|38.1%
|66.67%
|2021
|7.0%
|-15.6%
|24.2%
|84.38%
|2020
|3.2%
|-16.2%
|26.6%
|15.63%
|2019
|7.3%
|-24.2%
|8.3%
|8.33%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-8.6%
|12.9%
|27.78%
|PFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|1.36 M
|31.9 B
|58.59%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|25
|386
|78.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.5 M
|2.65 K
|18.1 B
|56.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.38%
|13.3%
|84.7%
|22.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|95.22%
|107.75%
|20.00%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-8.24%
|4.18%
|80.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|88.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.80%
|1.47%
|77.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|87.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|88.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|90.27%
|46.33%
|100.00%
|72.00%
|Technology
|8.09%
|0.00%
|43.13%
|9.00%
|Real Estate
|1.64%
|0.00%
|40.95%
|32.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.37%
|87.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.08%
|91.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.97%
|87.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.18%
|87.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.06%
|90.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|88.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.54%
|89.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.54%
|86.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PFSAX % Rank
|US
|88.85%
|0.00%
|106.12%
|63.00%
|Non US
|10.94%
|0.00%
|97.31%
|28.00%
|PFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.08%
|10.92%
|41.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|50.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|65.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.34%
|N/A
|PFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|37.50%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PFSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|2.00%
|406.00%
|58.62%
|PFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|11.89%
|92.08%
|PFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PFSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.25%
|-0.76%
|10.57%
|81.63%
|PFSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2012
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Steven A. Gavios is a managing director and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in March 2005. Prior to Jennison, Steven was a senior managing analyst at Dreyfus for seven years, covering the insurance, stock brokerage, and asset management sectors, and also served as the co-manager. From 1994 to 1997, Steven was a managing director and senior insurance analyst at Bear Stearns. From 1990 to 1994, Steven was a vice president and senior insurance analyst at Kidder Peabody. While at Kidder Peabody, he was ranked on the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1993 and 1994. He received a BA in economics from Wesleyan University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is currently a member of the Association of Insurance Financial Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Andrew M. Tucker, CFA, is a managing director and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in September 1997. Prior to Jennison, he spent five years with the Wachovia Bank of North Carolina where he served as an equity analyst and a portfolio manager responsible for the basic materials and finance sector. Prior to that, Andrew was a credit officer overseeing a portfolio of corporate loans in total credit exposure. He began his career as a financial analyst in Wachovia's mergers and acquisitions group. He received a BS, magna cum laude, in business administration from Washington and Lee University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|25.42
|9.51
|4.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...