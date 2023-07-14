Home
Trending ETFs

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund

mutual fund
PSLGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$115.66 +0.13 +0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PNOPX) Primary Inst (PNOYX) Retirement (PNORX) Retirement (PSLGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund

PSLGX | Fund

$115.66

$5.38 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$5.38 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$115.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSLGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    May 22, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Katherine Collins

Fund Description

PSLGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -41.7% 64.0% 86.12%
1 Yr 10.1% -46.2% 77.9% 75.41%
3 Yr 1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 48.16%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 50.64%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 18.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.93%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 39.04%
2020 6.4% -13.0% 34.8% 70.15%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 36.29%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -41.7% 64.0% 82.68%
1 Yr 10.1% -46.2% 77.9% 71.23%
3 Yr 1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 48.01%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 55.66%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 18.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSLGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.9% 81.6% 20.93%
2021 5.5% -31.0% 26.7% 39.04%
2020 6.4% -13.0% 34.8% 70.15%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 36.47%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PSLGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSLGX Category Low Category High PSLGX % Rank
Net Assets 5.38 B 189 K 222 B 24.43%
Number of Holdings 72 2 3509 40.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.24 B -1.37 M 104 B 28.85%
Weighting of Top 10 37.03% 11.4% 116.5% 84.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.26%
  2. Apple Inc 8.12%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.66%
  4. Walmart Inc 2.66%
  5. Bank of America Corp 2.43%
  6. Danaher Corp 2.30%
  7. Adobe Inc 2.27%
  8. The AES Corp 2.15%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 2.14%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSLGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.96% 50.26% 104.50% 72.79%
Cash 		3.04% -10.83% 49.73% 22.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 6.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSLGX % Rank
Technology 		30.73% 0.00% 65.70% 68.36%
Healthcare 		15.65% 0.00% 39.76% 21.72%
Financial Services 		13.11% 0.00% 43.06% 21.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.90% 0.00% 62.57% 74.43%
Consumer Defense 		8.56% 0.00% 25.50% 6.64%
Industrials 		7.80% 0.00% 30.65% 26.31%
Basic Materials 		5.38% 0.00% 18.91% 7.05%
Utilities 		3.71% 0.00% 16.07% 3.11%
Communication Services 		1.67% 0.00% 66.40% 96.72%
Real Estate 		1.49% 0.00% 16.05% 41.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSLGX % Rank
US 		87.72% 34.69% 100.00% 84.26%
Non US 		9.24% 0.00% 54.22% 14.10%

PSLGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 20.29% 74.87%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 49.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PSLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSLGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.00% 0.00% 316.74% 31.79%

PSLGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSLGX Category Low Category High PSLGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 17.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSLGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSLGX Category Low Category High PSLGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.55% -6.13% 1.75% 4.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSLGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSLGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Katherine Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.

Stephanie Dobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2018

4.2

4.2%

Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

