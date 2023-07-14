Dividend Investing Ideas Center
16.2%
1 yr return
8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
Net Assets
$5.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 1.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies of any size, with a focus on companies that we believe exhibit a commitment to financially material sustainable business practices. In evaluating investments for the fund, we view “financially material sustainable business practices” as business practices that we believe are reasonably likely to impact the financial condition or operating performance of a company and that relate to environmental, social, or corporate governance issues. We identify relevant environmental, social, or corporate governance issues on a sector-specific basis using an internally developed materiality map, which is informed by the sustainability issues identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board as material to companies within a particular industry. As part of this analysis, we may utilize metrics and information such as emissions data, carbon intensity, sources of
energy used for operations, water use and re-use, water generation and diversion from landfill, employee safety and diversity data, supplier audits, product safety, board composition, and incentive compensation structures. Stocks of companies that exhibit a commitment to financially material sustainable business practices are typically, but not always, considered to be growth stocks. Growth stocks are stocks of companies whose revenues, earnings, or cash flows are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s sustainable business practices (as described above), valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments. We may also invest in non-U.S. companies.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in securities that meet our sustainability criteria. These criteria are based on a proprietary materiality map that is informed by the sustainability issues identified as material by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. In applying these criteria, we will assign each company a proprietary environmental, social and/or corporate governance (ESG) rating ranging from 1 to 4 (1 indicating the highest (best) ESG rating and 4 indicating the lowest (worst) ESG rating). In order to meet our sustainability criteria for purposes of this investment policy, a company must be rated 2 or 1 by us. This policy is non-fundamental and may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. In selecting each investment, we focus on companies that have a demonstrated commitment to sustainable business practices in areas that are relevant and material to their long-term financial returns and risk profiles. We believe that companies that have exhibited such a commitment also often demonstrate potential for strong financial growth. This commitment may be reflected through ESG policies, practices, or outcomes. The fund’s approach to sustainable investing incorporates fundamental research together with consideration of ESG factors. Environmental factors include, for example, a company’s carbon intensity and use of resources like water or minerals. Sustainability measures in this area might include plans to reduce waste, increase recycling, raise the proportion of energy supply from renewable sources, or improve product design to be less resource intensive. Social factors include, for example, labor practices and supply chain management. Sustainability measures in this area might include programs to improve employee well-being, commitment to workplace equality and diversity, or improved stewardship of supplier relationships and working conditions. Corporate governance factors include, for example, board composition and executive compensation. Sustainability measures in this area might include improvements in board independence or diversity, or alignment of management incentives with the company’s strategic sustainability objectives. Our integrated approach combines analysis of the growing body of ESG data and deep fundamental analysis and looks for companies that demonstrate leadership, beyond compliance, on relevant sustainability issues. The characteristics that we may use when considering sustainability leadership include:
|(1)
|Materiality. The company is focused on sustainability issues that are relevant to long term business success.
|(2)
|Creativity and proactiveness. The company’s sustainability characteristics go beyond compliance to demonstrate heightened commitment.
|(3)
|Transparency. The company’s goals are specific, with candid and consistent progress reporting.
|(4)
|Impact. The sustainability characteristics create benefits that are meaningful both at the company and more broadly.
|Period
|PNORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|87.44%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|82.21%
|3 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|57.47%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|60.15%
|10 Yr
|4.2%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|45.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|PNORX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.1%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|24.94%
|2021
|4.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|45.95%
|2020
|6.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|73.40%
|2019
|6.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|42.11%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|82.19%
|PNORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNORX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.38 B
|189 K
|222 B
|24.59%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|2
|3509
|40.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.24 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|29.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.03%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|84.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNORX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.96%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|72.95%
|Cash
|3.04%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|22.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|72.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|72.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|71.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNORX % Rank
|Technology
|30.73%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|68.52%
|Healthcare
|15.65%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|21.89%
|Financial Services
|13.11%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|21.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.90%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|74.59%
|Consumer Defense
|8.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|6.80%
|Industrials
|7.80%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|26.72%
|Basic Materials
|5.38%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|7.21%
|Utilities
|3.71%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|3.28%
|Communication Services
|1.67%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|96.89%
|Real Estate
|1.49%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|42.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PNORX % Rank
|US
|87.72%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|84.43%
|Non US
|9.24%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|14.26%
|PNORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.30%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|25.13%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.50%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|PNORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PNORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PNORX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|33.55%
|PNORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNORX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|75.12%
|PNORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PNORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PNORX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|33.42%
|PNORX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Ms. Collins is Head of Sustainable Investing. She is responsible for leading Putnam's investment research, strategy implementation, and thought leadership on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Ms. Collins collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level, and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at a portfolio level. In addition, she is a portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. A recognized thought leader, Ms. Collins provides analysis on current and emerging trends in sustainable investing. She is the author of The Nature of Investing: Resilient Investment Strategies through Biomimicry. In 2009, Ms. Collins founded Honeybee Capital, an independent investment research firm focused on ESG principles. She joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 1990. Ms. Collins serves on numerous boards, including Last Mile Health, Santa Fe Institute, Omega Institute, and Harvard Divinity School Dean's Council.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Ms. Dobson is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group, specializing in sustainable investing. She is an assistant portfolio manager of Putnam Sustainable Future Fund and Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund. Ms. Dobson is responsible for conducting fundamental analysis and valuation of companies, evaluating their performance across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and identifying potential risks and opportunities related to these factors. She is a partner and member of the Investment Committee at Social Venture Partners, a global philanthropic network that works to strengthen nonprofit organizations in local communities. Ms. Dobson joined Putnam in 2017 and has been in the investment industry since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
