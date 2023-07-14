Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$1.97 B
Holdings in Top 10
86.5%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PSGGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|60.85%
|2021
|5.1%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|49.72%
|2020
|3.5%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|58.48%
|2019
|4.9%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|25.60%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|86.06%
|PSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.97 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|33.51%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|4
|9963
|65.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.7 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|29.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|86.51%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|31.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.38%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|41.36%
|Cash
|3.92%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|34.03%
|Bonds
|0.57%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|64.40%
|Other
|0.12%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|37.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|57.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Technology
|18.03%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|61.05%
|Financial Services
|17.31%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|20.53%
|Healthcare
|14.00%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|43.16%
|Industrials
|10.62%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|52.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.51%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|89.47%
|Communication Services
|7.76%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|37.89%
|Consumer Defense
|6.47%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|54.21%
|Energy
|5.12%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|28.95%
|Real Estate
|4.66%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|33.68%
|Basic Materials
|3.79%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|63.68%
|Utilities
|2.74%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|43.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSGGX % Rank
|US
|74.72%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|24.61%
|Non US
|20.66%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|69.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|85.86%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|35.08%
|Government
|8.76%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|44.50%
|Corporate
|4.45%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|75.92%
|Derivative
|0.77%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|21.99%
|Securitized
|0.15%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|49.21%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|92.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSGGX % Rank
|US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|60.21%
|Non US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|59.16%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|86.91%
|PSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|PSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSGGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|76.60%
|PSGGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2010
12.42
12.4%
Todd is a portfolio manager and Head of Asset Allocation at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. He joined Edge in 2010 and has over 12 years of industry experience. Previously, he was an executive director and portfolio manager for UBS. Todd is a graduate of the University of Virginia and holds a bachelor's degree in Economics. He received his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business with a concentration in Quantitative Finance. Todd has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Brody Dass has been with Principal® since 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. Mr. Dass has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
