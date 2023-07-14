Home
PSGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal SAM Strategic Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Jablonski

Fund Description

The SAM Portfolios operate as funds of funds and invest principally in funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) of Principal Funds, Inc. and Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (“Underlying Funds”). Each SAM Portfolio generally categorizes each Underlying Fund as a fixed-income, equity, or specialty fund based on its investment profile. Each SAM Portfolio typically allocates its assets among Underlying Funds, and within predetermined percentage ranges, as determined by the SAM Portfolio in accordance with its outlook for the economy, the financial markets and the relative market valuations of the Underlying Funds. The asset class diversification of the SAM Portfolio is designed to moderate overall price volatility and cushion severe losses in any one investment sector.The Portfolio generally invests:between 75% and 100% of its assets in equity funds, and less than 50% in any one equity fund; such funds generally invest in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies (including in emerging markets), including small, medium and large market capitalization companies, and growth and value stock; andless than 20% of its assets in specialty funds, and less than 20% in any one specialty fund; such funds generally offer unique combinations of traditional equity securities or use alternative investment strategies that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity securities and include investments in such assets as infrastructure, commodities, currencies, and natural resources companies.The Portfolio may temporarily exceed these percentage ranges and may alter the percentage ranges when it deems appropriate.
PSGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -6.1% 259.6% 29.84%
1 Yr 5.4% -23.3% 219.9% 70.16%
3 Yr 2.0%* -7.5% 35.6% 52.57%
5 Yr -1.8%* -13.0% 17.0% 60.24%
10 Yr 0.1%* -8.1% 6.4% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -44.4% 104.5% 65.61%
2021 5.0% -12.9% 10.1% 53.07%
2020 3.4% -3.8% 17.1% 61.40%
2019 4.9% -3.7% 7.3% 25.00%
2018 -5.7% -9.5% -1.3% 89.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -11.0% 259.6% 29.84%
1 Yr 5.4% -23.3% 219.9% 69.63%
3 Yr 2.0%* -7.5% 35.6% 52.57%
5 Yr -1.8%* -13.0% 20.9% 67.27%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.0% 14.9% 86.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.4% -44.4% 104.5% 65.61%
2021 5.0% -12.9% 10.1% 53.07%
2020 3.4% -3.8% 17.1% 61.40%
2019 4.9% -3.7% 7.3% 25.60%
2018 -5.7% -9.2% -1.3% 91.52%

NAV & Total Return History

PSGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSGPX Category Low Category High PSGPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.97 B 8.18 M 117 B 34.03%
Number of Holdings 16 4 9963 66.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.7 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 29.84%
Weighting of Top 10 86.51% 15.1% 100.0% 32.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Blue Chip R-6 13.54%
  2. Principal Equity Income Inst 11.34%
  3. Principal Capital Appreciation Inst 10.82%
  4. Principal LargeCap Growth I R6 9.11%
  5. Principal Large Cap Value III Inst 8.63%
  6. Principal Diversified International R-6 6.52%
  7. Principal Overseas Instl 4.41%
  8. Principal Origin Emerging Markets R6 3.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGPX % Rank
Stocks 		95.38% 41.81% 99.54% 41.88%
Cash 		3.92% -175.13% 34.02% 34.55%
Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 172.53% 64.92%
Other 		0.12% -2.94% 17.05% 37.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 4.51% 57.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 94.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGPX % Rank
Technology 		18.03% 1.75% 32.38% 61.58%
Financial Services 		17.31% 9.56% 42.24% 21.05%
Healthcare 		14.00% 2.06% 19.02% 43.68%
Industrials 		10.62% 1.80% 15.05% 53.16%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.51% 1.15% 24.72% 90.00%
Communication Services 		7.76% 1.90% 13.69% 38.42%
Consumer Defense 		6.47% 0.47% 14.80% 54.74%
Energy 		5.12% 0.00% 31.98% 29.47%
Real Estate 		4.66% 0.00% 28.04% 34.21%
Basic Materials 		3.79% 0.00% 8.62% 64.21%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 15.29% 43.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGPX % Rank
US 		74.72% 27.22% 98.64% 25.13%
Non US 		20.66% 0.38% 36.06% 69.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		85.86% 2.76% 100.00% 35.60%
Government 		8.76% 0.00% 58.00% 45.03%
Corporate 		4.45% 0.00% 94.65% 76.44%
Derivative 		0.77% 0.00% 48.42% 22.51%
Securitized 		0.15% 0.00% 24.35% 49.74%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 92.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSGPX % Rank
US 		0.54% 0.00% 159.81% 60.73%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 12.72% 59.69%

PSGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 2.81% 41.71%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 1.30% 70.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.59%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.28% 35.90%

Sales Fees

PSGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.30% 0.18% 300.02% 68.54%

PSGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSGPX Category Low Category High PSGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.49% 0.00% 3.71% 87.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSGPX Category Low Category High PSGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -1.69% 5.31% 63.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

PSGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Jablonski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2010

12.42

12.4%

Todd is a portfolio manager and Head of Asset Allocation at Edge Asset Management, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors. He joined Edge in 2010 and has over 12 years of industry experience. Previously, he was an executive director and portfolio manager for UBS. Todd is a graduate of the University of Virginia and holds a bachelor's degree in Economics. He received his MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business with a concentration in Quantitative Finance. Todd has earned the right to use the CFA designation and is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts.

Brody Dass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Brody Dass has been with Principal® since 2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. Mr. Dass has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

