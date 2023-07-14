The SAM Portfolios operate as funds of funds and invest principally in funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) of Principal

Funds, Inc. and Principal Exchange-Traded Funds (“Underlying Funds”). Each SAM Portfolio generally categorizes each Underlying Fund as a fixed-income, equity, or specialty fund based on its investment profile. Each SAM Portfolio typically allocates its assets among Underlying Funds, and within predetermined percentage ranges, as determined by the SAM Portfolio in accordance with its outlook for the economy, the financial markets and the relative market valuations of the Underlying Funds. The asset class diversification of the SAM Portfolio is designed to moderate overall price volatility and cushion severe losses in any one investment sector.

The Portfolio generally invests:

•

between 75% and 100% of its assets in equity funds, and less than 50% in any one equity fund; such funds generally invest in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies (including in emerging markets), including small, medium and large market capitalization companies, and growth and value stock; and

•

less than 20% of its assets in specialty funds, and less than 20% in any one specialty fund; such funds generally offer unique combinations of traditional equity securities or use alternative investment strategies that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity securities and include investments in such assets as infrastructure, commodities, currencies, and natural resources companies.

The Portfolio may temporarily exceed these percentage ranges and may alter the percentage ranges when it deems

appropriate.